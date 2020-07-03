A11 partially blocked after crash between car and lorry
PUBLISHED: 14:43 03 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:44 03 July 2020
Archant
Delays are expected following a collision between a car and lorry on a busy A-road.
Police were called at around 1pm to reports of a crash on the A11 northbound at Roudham Heath, between Thetford and Snetterton.
One lane of the carriageway was left blocked due to debris and the lorry obstructing the road.
A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said no-one was injured as a result of the collision and recovery work is under way.
For the latest travel information, check the EDP’s live traffic map.
