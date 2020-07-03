A11 partially blocked after crash between car and lorry

The A11 northbound is partially blocked at Roudham Heath following a crash between a car and lorry. Picture: Google Street View Archant

Delays are expected following a collision between a car and lorry on a busy A-road.

Police were called at around 1pm to reports of a crash on the A11 northbound at Roudham Heath, between Thetford and Snetterton.

One lane of the carriageway was left blocked due to debris and the lorry obstructing the road.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said no-one was injured as a result of the collision and recovery work is under way.

