A11 closed after oil spillage blocks road

Drivers are facing disruption after the A11 closed northbound after an oil spill.

Police were called at about 2pm today, Tuesday, May 19, to the dual-carriageway near to Attleborough. One lane of the southbound carriageway is also closed.

Traffic is being diverted via the town, and queues are building up around Queen’s Road.

A BMW and Jaguar hit debris in the road causing both to break down, spreading oil across the road, a Norfolk police spokesman said.

They said: “The A11 at Attleborough is currently closed northbound from the junction with the B1077 due to an oil spill.

“Two vehicles have broken down on the carriageway after colliding with debris in the road. No one has been injured.”

Norfolk police put a warning to drivers out on Twitter: “A11 northbound complete closure near to Attleborough and lane two of southbound A11 due to large oil spillage.

“Please avoid the area and take alternative routes.”

