Long delays on the A11 at Thickthorn

There are delays and heavy traffic on the A11 near Thickthorn. Photo: @ThickthornRound @ThickthornRound

There are reports of heavy traffic and long delays on the A11 near Thickthorn this morning.

Reports of very heavy traffic began at around 9am.

Police are believed to be on scene dealing with an incident.

More to follow.

