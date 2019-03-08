Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after A11 crash

The A11 closed at Fiveways roundabout from a previous incident. Picture: Archant library Archant

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash with a car.

The air ambulance landed at Fiveways roundabout on the A11. Photo: Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA The air ambulance landed at Fiveways roundabout on the A11. Photo: Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA

Police were called to Fiveways roundabout, Barton Mills, Suffolk, near to the McDonalds at 4.11pm on Saturday, August 10.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance arrived on the scene at 4.29pm and took the rider to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said that it is not known what injuries have been sustained but they are serious.

The roundabout and A11 has been closed in both directions because of the incident.

Motorists are experiencing delays of more than 30 minutes.

A spokesman from Highways England said: "For traffic approaching the closure locally, you are advised to expect disruption with extra journey time and may potentially have to re-route your journey.

"If travelling towards this area from much farther afield, you may wish to change your strategic route, allow extra travel time and follow guidance from our on-road variable message signs and media."

The road is expected to re-open by 7.30pm.

