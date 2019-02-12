Passenger who died in A11 lorry crash is named

Tony Skerratt died in a collision on the A11 near Attleborough. Photo: Simon Parkin Archant

A man who died in a crash on the A11 has been named at an inquest opening into his death.

Tony Skerratt, 44, was the passenger of a lorry which was involved in a collision with two stationary vehicles on Tuesday, February 26.

The crash happened at around 12.45pm on the A11 southbound carriageway in Attleborough, near Breckland Lodge, where Mr Skerratt was pronounced dead at the scene.

At an inquest opening in Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Wednesday, the medical cause of death was given as 1A haemorrhage with 1B haemopneumothorax and 1C penetrating injury to the left side of his chest.

The court heard Mr Skerratt worked as a driver and lived in Woodgrange Gardens, Enfield, Greater London.

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake said the investigation into his death is ongoing and adjourned the hearing for a pre inquest review on Tuesday, May 21.