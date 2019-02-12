Search

One person killed in A11 crash

PUBLISHED: 20:35 26 February 2019 | UPDATED: 20:54 26 February 2019

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Archant

One person has died after a crash involving three vehicles on the A11.

The A11 near Attleborough was closed after a lorry crashed into two stationary vehicles near Breckland Lodge. Photo: Simon ParkinThe A11 near Attleborough was closed after a lorry crashed into two stationary vehicles near Breckland Lodge. Photo: Simon Parkin

The crash happened around 12.45pm Tuesday (February 26) on the A11 at Attleborough, near Breckland Lodge, when a lorry and two other vehicles collided.

The emergency services, including the Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS), attended the scene and police closed the southbound carriageway between the Queens Road junction and the Stag roundabout.

Chris Neil, from NARS which attended the scene to provide enhanced patient care, said he and his colleague arrived at the scene of the crash at around 1pm.

Mr Neil said: “We assisted the ambulance service with the management of the critically ill patients at the scene.

“When we first arrived on the scene we assessed the patients individually on the severity of their injuries and then went to the most seriously ill patient. The sort of care we provide is to bring the highest level of patient care,” he said.

The southbound carriageway was reopened shortly after 8.45pm

