Two crashes cause long delays on A11

Queues on the A11 between Wymonham and Thickthorn following a crash. Picture Robert Brad. Archant

Emergency services have been attending two crashes on the A11 between Wymondham and Thickthorn which has caused long delays for motorists.

Emergency services were called shortly after 12.30pm after three vehicles collided close to the roundabout entering Wymondham.

Norfolk Police said none of the occupants were injured.

The road was closed for the vehicles to be recovered, and has now been partly reopened.

At 12.36pm, emergency services including the fire and ambulance service attended an incident on the A11 northbound closer to the Thickthorn roundabout.

Fire crews from Hethersett, Wymondham, Carrow and Earlham made a vehicle and the surrounding area safe.

They also assisted the police and ambulance crews.

Traffic is being diverted through Hethersett and there are delays on local bus routes.

