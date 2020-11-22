Man suffers life-threatening injuries in crash which closed A11 for several hours

Published: 4:04 PM November 22, 2020 Updated: 7:30 AM November 24, 2020

The A11 has reopened after being closed in both directions between Thickthorn and Attleborough following a crash involving five vehicles

A man has been airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash between four cars.

At around 3.10pm, emergency services were called to the A11, between Thickthorn and Attleborough, following a crash involving four cars - including a Jaguar and a Ford Mondeo.

The crash happened in the carriageway heading towards Norwich, however, police closed the road in both directions to allow the East of England Air Ambulance to land at the scene.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said at the time the road was likely to be closed “for the foreseeable” while emergency services treat to the people involved and the vehicles are recovered.

Traffic was being diverted away from the scene via the old A11.

The northbound carriageway was re-opened at around 4.30pm, but the southbound carriageway remained closed for some time, reopening just before 1am.

The police spokesman said that “multiple” people had suffered injuries in the crash, including one man who was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital via air ambulance with “significant and life-threatening injuries”.

The cars involved were a black Jaguar, a silver Ford Mondeo, a silver Ford Focus and a fourth car, which the police did not provide details of.

The road remained closed throughout Sunday afternoon and well into the evening, with diversions in place for more than six hours while the vehicles were recovered as investigations were carried out.

Anybody who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage of it is urged to contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting incident number 195 of November 22.