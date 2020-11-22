A11 shut in both directions after five-vehicle crash

A stretch of the A11 is closed in both directions following a crash involving five vehicles this afternoon.

At around 3.10pm, emergency services were called to the A11, between Thickthorn and Attleborough, following a crash involving five vehicles - including a Jaguar and a Ford Mondeo.

The crash happened in the carriageway heading towards Norwich, however, police have closed the road in both directions to allow the East of England Air Ambulance to land at the scene.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said the road is likely to be closed “for the foreseeable” while emergency services treat to the people involved and the vehicles are recovered.

Traffic is being diverted away from the scene via the Old A11 and police have warned the road will remain closed for some time.