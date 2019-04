A11 shut after serious collision

A police cycle marking event will be held in the city next month. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

The A11 is closed in both directions following a serious collision.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

#A11 - road closed on both carriageways between #Wymondham (B1135) and Thickthorn roundabout (A47) due to a serious road traffic collision. Please use #B1172 as an alternative route — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) 29 April 2019

You may also want to watch:

Police are on scene between the B1135 Wymondham and the A47 Thickthorn and have warned people travelling in the area to allow additional time for their journey.

More information to follow.

Stay up to date with travel news via our live traffic map.