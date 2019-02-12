A11 closed following serious crash involving lorry and two stationary vehicles

The crash happened around 1pm Tuesday (February 26) on the A11 near Attleborough. Photo: Google Archant

Drivers have been warned to avoid a section on the A11 following a serious crash.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The crash happened around 12.45pm Tuesday (February 26) on the A11 at Attleborough, near Breckland Lodge when a lorry hit two stationary vehicles.

Emergency services are on scene and police have closed both lanes of the southbound carriageway between the Queens Road junction and the Stag roundabout.

Breckland Police tweeted: “We are attending reports of an RTC on the A11 in the vicinity of the Stag Roundabout, Attleborough. Please try to avoid the area at this time. We will keep you updated.”

Eye witnesses said traffic was being diverted through Attleborough.

More information to follow.

• You can keep up to date with all the latest travel news via our live traffic map.