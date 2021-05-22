News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

'It's chaos'- Long delays and diversions as A11 shut between Thetford and Attleborough

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 2:36 PM May 22, 2021    Updated: 2:40 PM May 22, 2021
Traffic is moved off the A11 at Attleborough after a crash closed the road.

Drivers have been warned to expect delays and diversions with the A11 closed between Attleborough and Thetford due to resurfacing works - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Drivers are being warned to expect delays  and diversions while part of the A11 is closed for repairs.

The main route is currently closed in both directions between the A1075 Thetford Road junction, near Thetford and the Ellingham junction at Attleborough.

One driver who contacted the EDP described conditions as "chaos".

The man, who signed his message Paul, said: "It is closed for road works but there are no signs telling so until you reach there. 

"There are cars everywhere trying to get back on the A11. The diversions are even bringing drivers back into Norwich."

You may also want to watch:

Southbound traffic is being diverted from Thickthorn junction via the A47/Norwich Southern Bypass and follow the A140, then the A1066 before rejoining the A11 at Thetford, while northbound traffic is being asked to follow the same route in reverse.  The diversion is expected to add 20 minutes to journey times.

Highways England said: "We're carrying out essential resurfacing work on the A11 between the A1075 roundabout at Thetford and the Ellingham Junction at Attleborough on the northbound and southbound carriageways. During this work, we’ll also be refreshing faded road markings, doing drainage work and replacing safety barriers, damaged signs and reflective road studs."

Most Read

  1. 1 Armed police in eight-hour stand-off after man made threats on boat
  2. 2 Large police presence at Norwich Indian restaurant
  3. 3 Man who stabbed two people in Norwich convicted of attempted murder
  1. 4 Why were US fighter jets circling off the coast of Norfolk?
  2. 5 Norfolk lorry driver caught grooming by paedophile hunter
  3. 6 City man who took his own life was 'terribly sad beneath big smile'
  4. 7 'Horror show': DIY dentist pulls 18 of his own teeth out
  5. 8 Gospel Hall for sale as congregation dwindles
  6. 9 'My partner screamed' - Couple's shock after finding snake in garden
  7. 10 Five new homes approved on empty plot

The A11 is expected to reopen on Monday morning.



Attleborough News
Thetford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Alan Ludar-Smith, 46, was handed down a three year, four-month sentence, at Norwich Crown Court.

Sex offender taken ill in dock after being jailed for string of offences

Christine Cunningham

person
Police are appealing for help to trace the family of a man who died last week. Photo: Library

Mum arrested for crime she didn't commit - in city she's never been to

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Richard Harper, former MD of Apple International Inc Ltd

Helicopter firm collapses owing £533k after boss sent to US prison

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
The driver of the car, an 18-year old woman from Littleport was pronounced dead at the scene

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Updated

Woman, 18, dies in A47 crash between bus and a car

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus