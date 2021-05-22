'It's chaos'- Long delays and diversions as A11 shut between Thetford and Attleborough

Published: 2:36 PM May 22, 2021 Updated: 2:40 PM May 22, 2021

Drivers have been warned to expect delays and diversions with the A11 closed between Attleborough and Thetford due to resurfacing works - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Drivers are being warned to expect delays and diversions while part of the A11 is closed for repairs.

The main route is currently closed in both directions between the A1075 Thetford Road junction, near Thetford and the Ellingham junction at Attleborough.

One driver who contacted the EDP described conditions as "chaos".

The man, who signed his message Paul, said: "It is closed for road works but there are no signs telling so until you reach there.

"There are cars everywhere trying to get back on the A11. The diversions are even bringing drivers back into Norwich."

Southbound traffic is being diverted from Thickthorn junction via the A47/Norwich Southern Bypass and follow the A140, then the A1066 before rejoining the A11 at Thetford, while northbound traffic is being asked to follow the same route in reverse. The diversion is expected to add 20 minutes to journey times.

TRAVEL: Delays are expected on the #A11 at #Attleborough due to a full closure until early on Monday morning - roadworks are taking place between B1077 Queens Road and #Snetterton Circuit #Norfolk #HeartNews pic.twitter.com/2D67hgMEbX — Heart News East (@HeartNewsEast) May 22, 2021

Highways England said: "We're carrying out essential resurfacing work on the A11 between the A1075 roundabout at Thetford and the Ellingham Junction at Attleborough on the northbound and southbound carriageways. During this work, we’ll also be refreshing faded road markings, doing drainage work and replacing safety barriers, damaged signs and reflective road studs."

