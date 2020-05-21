A11 closed after lorry crash
PUBLISHED: 12:02 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:06 21 May 2020
A lorry has crashed on the A11 forcing it to close northbound.
The dual carriageway is closed between the A1065 and the A1101, at Five Ways Roundabout, near Mildenhall, in Suffolk.
The HGV struck the central reservation after the crossroads with the B1112. One lane is closed southbound due to damage to the central reservation and debris.
Suffolk Police were called to the scene at about 10.15am on Thursday, May 21, and are on scene. Highways England is assisting with clean-up, recovery, and traffic management.
A Suffolk Police spokesman said that the northbound road will have to be closed for recovery and clean-up to be completed.
A diversion is available around the incident: From the Five Ways roundabout take the A1065 northbound to Brandon. Turn right on to the B1106 towards Elveden. Then turn left on to Green Road. Turn right on to the B1107 and continue on this road to Thetford and the roundabout with the A11.
