Lane closed on A11 due to broken down lorry

The dual carriageways northbound lane was closed between the Worlington junction and Five Ways roundabout at Mildenhall. Picture: James Bass. Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

Police closed a lane on the A11 this evening due to a broken down lorry.

CAD 351, Police on scene with lane 1 closed northbound between the Worlington junction and Five ways roundabout due to a broken down lorry. Currently awaiting recovery #expectdelays #pc1809 #pc1787 #pc1880 — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) June 17, 2019

The dual carriageway's northbound lane was closed between the Worlington junction and Five Ways roundabout at Mildenhall.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said on Twitter: "Police on scene with lane 1 closed northbound between the Worlington junction and Five Ways roundabout due to a broken down lorry. Currently awaiting recovery."

The Tweet was posted at about 5.35pm on Monday, June 17.