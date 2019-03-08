Lane closed on A11 due to broken down lorry
PUBLISHED: 18:22 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 18:22 17 June 2019
Police closed a lane on the A11 this evening due to a broken down lorry.
The dual carriageway's northbound lane was closed between the Worlington junction and Five Ways roundabout at Mildenhall.
The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said on Twitter: "Police on scene with lane 1 closed northbound between the Worlington junction and Five Ways roundabout due to a broken down lorry. Currently awaiting recovery."
The Tweet was posted at about 5.35pm on Monday, June 17.
