Search

Advanced search

Heavy rush hour delays are expected as lorry crashes into central reservation on A11

PUBLISHED: 06:49 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 07:03 28 November 2018

A11 blocked after lorry crashes into central reservation. Picture: Ian Burt

A11 blocked after lorry crashes into central reservation. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2017

The A11 near Wymondham is blocked after a lorry crashed into the central reservation.

Norfolk police were called to the scene of a HGV crash this morning on the A11 northbound between the B1135 and the Thickthorn Interchange.

Police have now put a road closure in place at the Browick Road junction of the A11.

A diversion has been put into place via the B1172 but the temporary traffic lights at Hethersett and Colney Lane are stuck on red with long delays from Wymondham to Thickthorn.

The incident is expected to be cleared between 8.30am and 8.45am.

More information as it comes.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video Daniel Farke provides an injury update on Moritz Leitner after table-topping Norwich City’s hard-fought point at Hull

Tom Trybull headed Norwich City's best chance wide at the KCOM Stadium Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich landlord told he must demolish extension built without permission

The first floor extension was built above a garage at the home in Ruskin Road, Norwich. Pic: Google.

Mental health trust put in special measures for third time as failings branded ‘deeply disturbing’

Lucy Webb-Rose speaks out about her experiences with local mental health services at Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust is judged inadequate by the CQC. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Residents from a village in Norfolk rally round to help a homeless man get back on his feet

Residents help homeless man find his feet.

Video Hull City 0 Norwich City 0: Canaries held on Humberside but stay top

Tom Trybull is denied by David Marshall in the first half Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Heavy rush hour delays are expected as lorry crashes into central reservation on A11

A11 blocked after lorry crashes into central reservation. Picture: Ian Burt

Video Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 0-0 Championship deadlock against Hull City

Tom Trybull plants a header off target in the 0-0 draw at Hull City Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Mental health trust put in special measures for third time as failings branded ‘deeply disturbing’

Lucy Webb-Rose speaks out about her experiences with local mental health services at Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust is judged inadequate by the CQC. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

The lives lost in Norfolk and Suffolk’s mental health crisis

Mental Health Deaths. Photo: Archant

Zimmermann keeps his cool to secure clean sheet for Canaries as Hanley waits in the wings

A little bit of Humberside rain didn't worry City defender Christoph Zimmermann Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast