Heavy rush hour delays are expected as lorry crashes into central reservation on A11
PUBLISHED: 06:49 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 07:03 28 November 2018
Archant 2017
The A11 near Wymondham is blocked after a lorry crashed into the central reservation.
Norfolk police were called to the scene of a HGV crash this morning on the A11 northbound between the B1135 and the Thickthorn Interchange.
Police have now put a road closure in place at the Browick Road junction of the A11.
A diversion has been put into place via the B1172 but the temporary traffic lights at Hethersett and Colney Lane are stuck on red with long delays from Wymondham to Thickthorn.
The incident is expected to be cleared between 8.30am and 8.45am.
More information as it comes.