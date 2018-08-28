Heavy rush hour delays are expected as lorry crashes into central reservation on A11

A11 blocked after lorry crashes into central reservation. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2017

The A11 near Wymondham is blocked after a lorry crashed into the central reservation.

Police units are now on scene, with several road closures to stop traffic going onto the A11 Norwich bound at Wymondham. We have also put a closure in at the A11 Browick Road junction. — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) November 28, 2018

Norfolk police were called to the scene of a HGV crash this morning on the A11 northbound between the B1135 and the Thickthorn Interchange.

Police have now put a road closure in place at the Browick Road junction of the A11.

A diversion has been put into place via the B1172 but the temporary traffic lights at Hethersett and Colney Lane are stuck on red with long delays from Wymondham to Thickthorn.

The incident is expected to be cleared between 8.30am and 8.45am.

More information as it comes.