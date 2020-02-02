A11 blocked after car overturns

The A11 is partially blocked at Thetford following a crash near the A134 roundabout. Picture: Matt Barnes Matt Barnes

The A11 is partially blocked in Norfolk after a vehicle crashed and overturned.

At around 11.50am on Sunday (February 2) morning, police received reports of a collision on the A11 southbound at Thetford, near the A134 Brandon Road roundabout.

At least two cars are thought to have been involved, one of which has overturned and ended up in woodland beside the road.

Officers from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team are at the scene and the road is partially blocked, with traffic in the area reported to be slow.

Further updates to follow.

