Search

Advanced search

Updated

A11 blocked after car overturns

PUBLISHED: 12:48 02 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:16 02 February 2020

The A11 is partially blocked at Thetford following a crash near the A134 roundabout. Picture: Matt Barnes

The A11 is partially blocked at Thetford following a crash near the A134 roundabout. Picture: Matt Barnes

Matt Barnes

The A11 is partially blocked in Norfolk after a vehicle crashed and overturned.

The A11 is partially blocked at Thetford following a crash near the A134 roundabout. Picture: Matt Barnes The A11 is partially blocked at Thetford following a crash near the A134 roundabout. Picture: Matt Barnes

At around 11.50am on Sunday (February 2) morning, police received reports of a collision on the A11 southbound at Thetford, near the A134 Brandon Road roundabout.

At least two cars are thought to have been involved, one of which has overturned and ended up in woodland beside the road.

Officers from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team are at the scene and the road is partially blocked, with traffic in the area reported to be slow.

Further updates to follow.

The A11 is partially blocked at Thetford following a crash near the A134 roundabout. Picture: Matt Barnes The A11 is partially blocked at Thetford following a crash near the A134 roundabout. Picture: Matt Barnes

Keep up to date with the latest travel information by checking the EDP's live traffic map.

Most Read

‘Abhorrent’ racist poster put up in Norwich tower block on Brexit Day

Winchester Tower in Norwich, where a racist poster was put up on Brexit Day. Picture: Archant

Rag’n’Bone Man performs secret Norfolk gig

Rag'n'Bone Man performing a secret set at the Ocean Rooms in Gorleston. Picture: Danielle Booden

‘This in no way represents our city’ - Shock and anger at ‘Happy Brexit Day’ poster

Television presenter Jake Humphrey has been among those to condemn a poster placed in Winchester Tower. Picture: Archant

Long-running American-themed diner Zaks sold

Zaks, Barrack Street. Pic: Zaks

‘£60 to post a letter?!’: Residents slam parking restrictions near post office

A man claims new parking restrictions are making postal workers’ lives ‘more difficult’ and means people may have to pay £60 to post letters. Photos: Google Maps

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Abhorrent’ racist poster put up in Norwich tower block on Brexit Day

Winchester Tower in Norwich, where a racist poster was put up on Brexit Day. Picture: Archant

Body found in Wymondham

A body has been found in Wymondham. Picture Sophie Wyllie.

Snow could be on the way for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk

Some coastal areas in Norfolk and Suffolk could see some snow showers next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

‘What a cheek!’ - Neighbours baffled by letter asking them to close car doors quietly

Neighbours in Potters Drive in Hopton were flabberghasted when a letter arrived in the post telling them to shut their car doors more quietly Picture: supplied

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

A11 blocked after car overturns

The A11 is partially blocked at Thetford following a crash near the A134 roundabout. Picture: Matt Barnes

‘Everyone is welcome here’ - Tower block residents hit back at ‘Happy Brexit Day’ poster

New posters have been put up in Winchester Tower in Norwich. Picture: David Hannant

Retired couple’s eight week Holiday Inn stay over - but no sign of return home

Trevor and Pauline Goss, who had to live in a Holiday Inn for eight weeks Pictures: Brittany Woodman

New boss of Zaks vows to make restaurant ‘everyone’s favourite’ again

Ian Hacon, who is one of the new bosses of Zaks. Pic: Archant

Crowds greet the Queen at church service in Norfolk

The Queen speaks to wellwisher Mary Relph from Shouldham, near Downham Market, after a church service at West Newton Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24