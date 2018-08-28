A1075 closed with emergency services on scene at two vehicle crash

The A1075 near Thetford is shut after a crash. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

The A1075 north of Thetford is closed after a two vehicle crash near Wretham.

Norfolk Police said the A1075 is closed following the crash near Abrey Farms with traffic being sent through Wretham.

A spokesman for the police said: “One lane is closed on the A1075 after a two vehicle crash with only slight injuries.

“We are closing the road at the moment for recovery of the vehicles.

“The ambulance service has been called and we are on scene managing traffic awaiting recovery.”

