Main road closed following two vehicle crash

PUBLISHED: 13:12 21 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:13 21 December 2019

Generic pic of a Road Closed sign. Picture: Chris Bishop

Generic pic of a Road Closed sign. Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

A main road through the region is closed to traffic after a crash between two vehicles late this morning.

At around 11.30am, a white Skoda and a silver Nissan X-Trail were involved in a crash on the A1075 Watton Road at Shipdham, which saw one of the motorists suffer a cut to the head.

Emergency services are on scene of the crash, which happened on the Watton-bound lane and the road is completely blocked as a result.

Police have closed the road in both directions and have advised motorists to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service is also on the scene, with crews from Dereham and Watton in attendance.

