Injured treated at scene as two-car crash shuts main road

Ben Hardy

Published: 6:11 PM July 15, 2021    Updated: 6:42 PM July 15, 2021
People are being treated by the ambulance as emergency services remain at the scene of a crash which has closed a road near Fakenham. 

Police arrived at the A1067 at Stibbard at 4.25pm after reports of a two-vehicle collision. 

Motorists are being advised to find alternative routes after the accident took place near the Bridge Road junction. 

A spokesman for Norfolk Police: "It is difficult to say at the moment but it appears like there were a number of people in both vehicles. 

"The ambulance service are treating some of the patients but it is difficult to say how serious the injuries are at the moment." 

The fire service were called at 4.21pm by the ambulance service and remain on the scene at 6pm. 

There are no indications of when the road will reopen at this stage. 

AA Roadwatch has reported "very slow moving traffic" on the A1067 in both directions for those travelling between Fakenham and Guist. 

