'Avoid if possible' - 'substance' spillage closes road

The A1066 is currently closed near Southwood Lodge, Rushford, Thetford following a lorry spillage. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A 'substance' spillage from a lorry has closed a road near Thetford.

Police were called to the A1066 near Southwood Lodge, Rushford, Thetford at 1.50pm this afternoon.

Emergency services remain on scene as work is carried out to recover the lorry and its load.

A police spokesman said: "It's a substance which has spilled on the road which needs clearing before it can be re-opened.

"The road has been closed, it will be closed for some time. People are are asked to avoid the area if at all possible." Diversions are in place.