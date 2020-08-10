Search

Motorcyclist dies after head-on collision

PUBLISHED: 12:59 10 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:10 10 August 2020

The fatal collision happened on the A1065 at Castle Acre, near the Newton Road turn-off. Picture: Google StreetView

A motorcyclist in his 40s has died following a head-on crash in west Norfolk.

The man had been riding a Honda CBR-1000 motorcycle, when he was in a collision on the A1065 near the Newton Road junction at Castle Acre, at around 7.45pm on Saturday, August 8.

He was travelling away from Swaffham when the collision with a Citroen C3 - travelling towards the town - happened.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 20s, was not injured.

Paramedics were called in, but were too late to save the motorcyclist, who died at the scene.

The road was closed, but re-opened early on Sunday morning.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or may have dash cam footage which shows the manner of driving of either vehicle.

Anyone with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Wymondham on 101.

