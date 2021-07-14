Study will look at dualling A10 through Cambridgeshire

Published: 2:05 PM July 14, 2021 Updated: 3:02 PM July 14, 2021

A £2m study will look at improvements to stretches of the A10 through Cambridgeshire - Credit: Matthew Usher

A £2m study will be carried out into dualling parts of the A10.

The Department for Transport has agreed to fund an outline business case into improving sections of the road ’in Cambridgeshire.

It is giving the money to the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority on condition it also looks at a lower-cost ‘non-dualling’ option based on improvements to junctions alone.

Dr Nik Johnson, mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: “Anyone who has sat in jams on the A10 knows just how bad it can be. There have been far too many accidents on this road and anything that makes transport safer for the people of our community is highly desirable.

“We want all travel networks to be safer and greener, and to put more people in touch with better opportunity. The A10 is a crucial artery especially for people to the north of the region and improving this road will improve life and prospects for communities in Fenland and South and East Cambridgeshire."