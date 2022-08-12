Long delays on A10 as firefighters battle car blaze near King's Lynn

There are currently long delays on the A10 after a car blaze near King's Lynn. - Credit: Google Maps

There are currently long delays near King's Lynn as firefighters battle a car blaze.

Fire crews were called to the fire in Bridge Street in Hilgay after a 999 call at about 3.34pm this afternoon (August 12).

The blaze is currently causing long delays on the A10.

Two fire engines from King's Lynn and Methwold arrived at about 3.54pm, and are currently on the scene.

Northbound traffic on the A10 is currently tailing back from the junction with Bridge Street to the junction with the B1160 Lynn Road.



