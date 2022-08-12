News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Long delays on A10 as firefighters battle car blaze near King's Lynn

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 4:26 PM August 12, 2022
There are currently long delays on the A10 after a car blaze near King's Lynn.

There are currently long delays on the A10 after a car blaze near King's Lynn. - Credit: Google Maps

There are currently long delays near King's Lynn as firefighters battle a car blaze.

Fire crews were called to the fire in Bridge Street in Hilgay after a 999 call at about 3.34pm this afternoon (August 12).

The blaze is currently causing long delays on the A10.

Two fire engines from King's Lynn and Methwold arrived at about 3.54pm, and are currently on the scene.

Northbound traffic on the A10 is currently tailing back from the junction with Bridge Street to the junction with the B1160 Lynn Road.


Norfolk Live News
King's Lynn News

Don't Miss

Armed police were called to a major incident in Norwich city centre tonight

Norwich Live News

Major incident in city after reports of stabbing

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Stanhoe proposed holiday park aerial shot

King's Lynn & West Norfolk Borough Council

46-cabin holiday park proposed for Norfolk countryside

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
A mysterious animal was seen in Sprowston near Norwich on Monday (August 8)

Norwich Live News | Video

Mysterious 'large black animal' spotted roaming in fields near city

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Steve Kennedy-Smith's car after it was struck by a train at a level crossing at Great Plumstead, near Norwich

Range Rover hit by train after straying onto level crossing

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon