A10 closed after accident

A10 is closed in both directions following an accident. Picture: Archant library. Archant

Part of the A10 near King’s Lynn has been closed in both directions following an accident.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Thieves Bridge Road, Tottenhill, was closed after an accident involving a Vauxhall car and a van occurred just after 11am.

Police are on the scene and one person has been injured.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at 11.17am to a road traffic collision involving a car and a van.

“The female driver of the car is being treated at the scene with a head injury.”

A spokesman for the East Anglian ambulance service said: “We were called to reports of a collision in Lynn Road, Tottenhill, his morning at 11.08am.

“We sent two ambulances to treat two patients, who were both taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment.”