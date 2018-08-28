A10 closed after accident
PUBLISHED: 14:19 14 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:19 14 November 2018
Archant
Part of the A10 near King’s Lynn has been closed in both directions following an accident.
Thieves Bridge Road, Tottenhill, was closed after an accident involving a Vauxhall car and a van occurred just after 11am.
Police are on the scene and one person has been injured.
A police spokesman said: “We were called at 11.17am to a road traffic collision involving a car and a van.
“The female driver of the car is being treated at the scene with a head injury.”
A spokesman for the East Anglian ambulance service said: “We were called to reports of a collision in Lynn Road, Tottenhill, his morning at 11.08am.
“We sent two ambulances to treat two patients, who were both taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment.”