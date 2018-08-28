A Norwich youth charity is seeking volunteers and fundraisers

City-centre based youth charity, OPEN Youth Trust are recruiting enthusiastic, friendly, hardworking and versatile people with great interpersonal skills, who are interested in offering their free time to support their fundraising team. Picture: OPEN Archant

A Norwich youth charity is seeking volunteers to help raise the much needed funds it needs to support disadvantaged young people.

City centre based, OPEN Youth Trust (OPEN) are looking for enthusiastic, friendly, hardworking people with great interpersonal skills, who are interested in volunteering their free time to support the charity’s fundraising team.

Harriet Davies, fundraising coordinator for OPEN said: “Without a bank of volunteers, we would not be able to provide such a varied calendar of fundraising events, from a sponsored plank challenge, and a summer celebration to our Bishop’s Garden Open Afternoon in June, all of which raise vital funds for our work with disadvantaged young people, enabling us to continue delivering the variety of services and activities we have here at OPEN.”

To find more information on the application process visit the OPEN website or email: harriet@opennorwich.org.uk