Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

A Norwich youth charity is seeking volunteers and fundraisers

PUBLISHED: 13:53 24 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:00 24 January 2019

City-centre based youth charity, OPEN Youth Trust are recruiting enthusiastic, friendly, hardworking and versatile people with great interpersonal skills, who are interested in offering their free time to support their fundraising team. Picture: OPEN

City-centre based youth charity, OPEN Youth Trust are recruiting enthusiastic, friendly, hardworking and versatile people with great interpersonal skills, who are interested in offering their free time to support their fundraising team. Picture: OPEN

Archant

A Norwich youth charity is seeking volunteers to help raise the much needed funds it needs to support disadvantaged young people.

City centre based, OPEN Youth Trust (OPEN) are looking for enthusiastic, friendly, hardworking people with great interpersonal skills, who are interested in volunteering their free time to support the charity’s fundraising team.

Harriet Davies, fundraising coordinator for OPEN said: “Without a bank of volunteers, we would not be able to provide such a varied calendar of fundraising events, from a sponsored plank challenge, and a summer celebration to our Bishop’s Garden Open Afternoon in June, all of which raise vital funds for our work with disadvantaged young people, enabling us to continue delivering the variety of services and activities we have here at OPEN.”

To find more information on the application process visit the OPEN website or email: harriet@opennorwich.org.uk

Most Read

‘Why do I keep losing everything I love?’ – Simon Thomas suffers another family death year after losing wife

Simon Thomas at Carrow Road, Norwich. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Line-up for Latitude Festival 2019 revealed

Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

St Michael's Court in Aylsham. Picture: COLIN FINCH

New boss ‘horrified’ by amount of debt at enterprise agency

New chief executive of Nwes, Jo Clarke, said she was

‘We all feel trapped’ - Couple hits out at ‘horrific’ council flat conditions

Jason Hewitt, who along with his partner Kathryn Earl, is unhappy about the state of their flat in Great Yarmouth.

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

#includeImage($article, 225)

Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman hurt after being hit by car in Norwich crash

The roundabout of St Crispins Road with Pitt Street. Picture: Google Maps

‘Why do I keep losing everything I love?’ – Simon Thomas suffers another family death year after losing wife

Simon Thomas at Carrow Road, Norwich. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘We all feel trapped’ - Couple hits out at ‘horrific’ council flat conditions

Jason Hewitt, who along with his partner Kathryn Earl, is unhappy about the state of their flat in Great Yarmouth.

Date announced for Aylsham Show, as £31,000 handed to community causes

Some of the good causes given cheques by the Aylsham Show. Pictures: Paul Bailey

Church lead thief ‘attacked the heritage’ of Norwich

Erikas Zabas, 31, was caught having removed lead from the roof of St George’s Church in Colegate, Norwich.Photo: Norfolk police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists