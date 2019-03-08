Man escapes from car after it ends up in river
PUBLISHED: 14:19 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:19 14 November 2019
A man escaped his car after it ended up in a river.
A black Jeep Cherokee was found submerged in a river in Upwell.
Police were called to the incident at Town Street at 11.50am on Thursday, November 14.
The driver, who was the only person in the car, escaped before police arrived.
A police spokesman said: "The driver was fortunately not inside, he has been traced and is safe and well.
"Highways have been advised about the incident."
The car is still in the river.