Search

Advanced search

‘A love-letter to geek culture’ - Norwich film tops charts on YouTube and Google Play

PUBLISHED: 18:03 23 November 2020 | UPDATED: 18:03 23 November 2020

Ashens (Stuart Ashen) in Ashens and the Polybius Heist. Picture: Relentless Films

Ashens (Stuart Ashen) in Ashens and the Polybius Heist. Picture: Relentless Films

Relentless Films

A Norwich-produced film, seven years in the making, is topping charts across UK video-streaming services.

The heist crew (Stuart Ashen, Yiannis Vassilakis, Katie Kvinge, Daniel Hardcastle, Alyssa Kyria, Eli Silverman) in Ashens and the Polybius Heist. Picture: Relentless FilmsThe heist crew (Stuart Ashen, Yiannis Vassilakis, Katie Kvinge, Daniel Hardcastle, Alyssa Kyria, Eli Silverman) in Ashens and the Polybius Heist. Picture: Relentless Films

Ashens and the Polybius Heist is the brainchild of Norwich-native YouTuber Stuart Ashen, known for his 1.5 million subscribed channel, ‘Ashens’, in which he reviews games and toys using his dad’s sofa as a backdrop.

The 43-year-old video-maker from Heartsease had previously enjoyed success with his 2013 YouTube release, Ashens and the Quest for the Gamechild, which spurred him on to develop a film for the big screen.

The new film centres around a motley crew of misfits trying to hunt down an infamous 80’s arcade game that can supposedly control people’s minds.

The coronavirus pandemic and closure of cinemas for much of 2020 meant the film was released direct-to-stream instead.

The Heist Crew (Stuart Ashen, Yiannis Vassilakis, Katie Kvinge, Daniel Hardcastle, Alyssa Kyria, Eli Silverman) in Ashens and the Polybius Heist. Picture: Relentless FilmsThe Heist Crew (Stuart Ashen, Yiannis Vassilakis, Katie Kvinge, Daniel Hardcastle, Alyssa Kyria, Eli Silverman) in Ashens and the Polybius Heist. Picture: Relentless Films

You may also want to watch:

It has been in the number one spot on Google Play and YouTube Movies since its release four days ago, and was pre-ordered 1,500 times before its release - a rare feat as viewers gain nothing from ordering a virtual product in advance. It also peaked at number two on the UK Amazon chart.

Produced on a crowdfunded £200,000 budget, the film’s production company Relentless Films called it a “veritable love letter to geek culture”.

“Filmmaking is bloody hard at the best of times,” said Mr Ashen, “but completing a film this ambitious in the midst of lockdown has been the challenge of a lifetime.

“It has taken a herculean effort from the whole team to finish off this fun, feel-good story that’s the perfect tonic for the times we’re all living through. James Bond couldn’t do it, but we can!”

“The fans’ passion for this film has been incredible.” said director Riyad Barmania. “I’ve never worked on something with so much excitement and support from the audience. I can’t wait to share it with everyone.”

The film is set in Norwich and co-stars fellow YouTuber Daniel Hardcastle - known for his channel of 2.5 million subscribers, OfficialNerdCubed - and actor Robert Llewellyn, known for playing the mechanoid Kryten on TV’s Red Dwarf.

Between them, the cast’s body of YouTube work has garnered more than two billion views.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Shops, gyms, pubs reopen and fans back into football as PM says lockdown ends on December 2

Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears via video link from 10 Downing Street to make a statement to the House of Commons. Picture: House of Commons/PA Wire

Farke explains why Leitner and Drmic won’t be returning to his City squad despite injury problems

Moritz Leitner, left, and Josip Drmic have not been involved at Norwich City this season Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video shows moment Norfolk labourer arrested for string of child sex offences

David Wilson from King's Lynn, who has admitted 96 sex offences Picture: National Crime Agency

Three meat factory workers test positive for coronavirus - more staff to be tested

Three cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed among workers at C&K Meats in Eye Picture: ARCHANT

£60 fine for resident who drove six miles to dump household rubbish in public bin

A South Lopham resident who drove six miles to dump household waste in a public bin in East Harling has been fined. Picture: Archant