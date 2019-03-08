Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

A History of Norfolk book to launch in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 13:47 16 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:12 16 May 2019

A History of Norfolk by Chris Barringer, published by Carnegie Publishing

A History of Norfolk by Chris Barringer, published by Carnegie Publishing

Carnegie Publishing

A fascinating new history of Norfolk is a fitting tribute to author Chris Barringer, and the county he loved

The late Chris Barringer with one of his books, Exploring the Norfolk Village. Photo: IAN BURTThe late Chris Barringer with one of his books, Exploring the Norfolk Village. Photo: IAN BURT

From Stone Age burial mounds to our particularly complex road network, from Boudicca to Edith Cavell, and from Celtic saints to Victorian tourism, the fascinating history of Norfolk is traced and celebrated in a new book.

A History of Norfolk by Chris Barringer will be launched at Jarrold on May 23.

It is being called the last, and greatest, work of historian Chris Barringer.

Chris lost his heart to Norfolk when he moved to the county with his wife and two children in 1965, to work in adult education, first for Cambridge University and then the University of East Anglia.

As he explored the towns and villages, fields and woodland, rivers and coast of Norfolk he learned to read the landscape - what is that hummock, why does the lane curve there, where did a farm or village name come from? Chris researched in the open air, as well as the archives, and the results are an impressively authoritative yet beautifully accessible book.

You may also want to watch:

The sheer wealth of archaeological finds in Norfolk reveals how long people have lived here. As they settled - hunter-gatherers, the first farmers, Celts, Romans, Vikings, Normans and beyond - they shaped the landscape and culture. Chris charts this process and alongside this journey from the distant past to the 21st century, he introduces some of the Norfolk people who have had a national and international impact - Horatio Nelson, Charles "Turnip" Townshend, Elizabeth Fry and many more.

Maps and pictures illustrate each page and point, as chapters range from Roman Norfolk to 21st century housing estates and nature conservation.

From his home in Hethersett, near Norwich, Chris, who died, aged 82, in 2013, was a champion of adult education and lifelong learning and set up many local history groups across Norfolk. He served as president of the Norfolk Archaeological and Historical Research Group, chairman of the Norfolk and Norwich Heritage Trust and vice president of the Norfolk and Norwich Archaeological Society. He helped save medieval Dragon Hall in Norwich, ran classes at Wensum Lodge and was the first director of extramural studies at the University of East Anglia.

This comprehensive, readable, celebration of Norfolk is a tribute to him and to his adopted county.

A History of Norfolk by Chris Barringer is published by Carnegie Publishing for £25.

It will be launched at Jarrold on Thursday, May 23. Tickets are available from www.jarrold.co.uk

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man suffers ‘life-changing’ injury in A11 crash

The southbound A11 near Wymondham. One lane of the road was closed near the Wymondham offslip due to a road traffic collision. Picture: Google

Inquest opens into death of doctor found at Lidl

The car in which a man's body was found at Lidl in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

‘They use you and then drop you with no support’ - Norfolk mum who appeared on Jeremy Kyle speaks out

Rachel Roberts and her daughter. Photo: Courtesy of Rachel Roberts

Popular Norwich takeaway up for sale as owner looks to retirement

Urban Munch in Castle Meadow in Norwich Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Most Read

‘I saw no tyre marks’ - Father wins battle with council over son’s motorcycle riding on his land

Google Earth image showing what appears to be a motorcycle track in Wiggenhall St Mary Magdalen. Picture:

Bomb scare at school sees pupils evacuated and police called

Alderman Peel High School, Wells. Pupils have been evacuated from the school after an unexploded shell was brought onto the site. Picture: IAN BURT

Woman crashed into three cars in Tesco car park after arguing with passenger

File photo of the customer car park at the Tesco Extra store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass.

It won the ‘best restaurant’ in Norfolk award, but is it worthy of the title?

Lobster platter Credit: James Randle

Rich list reveals wealthiest people in East Anglia

Kirsten Rausing pictured at Trinity Park to receive her Honorary Degree from UCS Picture ARCHANT

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man hears ‘quick screech and bang’ as two are seriously injured in three car crash during police exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Inquest opens into death of doctor found at Lidl

The car in which a man's body was found at Lidl in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Work to start on £4.6m roundabout at Norfolk crash blackspot

Work is starting on the Hempnall roundabout. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was phone messaging, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

Boost to new homes in a Norfolk village thanks to the NDR

Pictured left to right; Louise Thomson, sales manager, Mark Cotes, managing director, Matthew Ward, land director, Cllr Judy Leggett  chair of Broadland District Council, Trevor Bowden, site manager. Pic: submitted
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists