A-ha! Alan Partridge fans given sneak peak of new series

Alan Partridge fans have been given a speak peak of his new show after a trailer was posted on Twitter.

BBC Comedy posted the 40 second video which shows Alan, played by comedian Steve Coogan, appearing on a magazine programme like The One Show.

The inept Norwich radio presenter has been said to be returning to our screens, and the BBC, since November last year with Coogan revealing in a podcast that Alan would return in February.

Although the trailer teases that it will come soon, no date is confirmed.

Fans were left in suspense of the post. One said “I must say, I’m tremendously excited by all this” while another posted “forget Brexit, Partridge is back. All is okay with the world”.

Alan’s last time on the BBC was during his 1990s chat show Knowing Me, Knowing You, which came to an end after he accidentally shot a guest live on air.

And it will be the character’s first new programme since 2016, when he starred in the hour-long Scissored Isle, when he toured the north of the country meeting “real people”.