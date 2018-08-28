Search

Advanced search

A giant Elf on the Shelf is coming to a Norfolk shopping centre

PUBLISHED: 15:42 20 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:54 20 November 2018

A giant Elf on the Shelf is coming to Market Gates Picture: Market Gates

A giant Elf on the Shelf is coming to Market Gates Picture: Market Gates

Market Gates

The Elf on the Shelf is taking a break from his surveillance role keeping an eye on the behaviour of children to make mischief in a Great Yarmouth shopping centre.

On Monday November 26 a giant version of the felt toy is set to engage in the kind of behaviour that would usually find him on Santa’s naughty list - and footage of his antics will appear on the Market Gates’ Facebook page.

At 11am, 1.30pm and 4pm, the Elf will be visiting shops and restaurants within the centre “causing disruption and chaos.”

Meanwhile a mini elf will be hidden in a number of the centre’s shops.

A different photo will be posted on Facebook every day for 14 days and shoppers will be invited to guess where he is to be in with the chance of winning a prize.

“We have put all our security guards on high alert and our retailers have been made aware that he could cause devastation,” said centre manager Nick Spencer.

What is the Elf on the Shelf?

The original Elf on the Shelf appeared in the storybook of the same name, written by Carole Aebersold and Chandra Bell.

The basic idea is that Santa sends a spy elf to every home at the beginning of December, to sit on the shelf and keep watch over the children of the house.

Any undesirable behaviour is immediately reported to the Santa, who may decide to change who gets what on the basis of this new information.

No-one is supposed to touch the elf otherwise his magic might disappear.

Taking it one step further and to make the felt toy seem more “alive” some parents stage scenario’s with the puppet to suggest he has been up to mischief during the night.

The Elf has come in for some criticism over controlling children’s behaviour and rewarding being “good” with material gifts.

MORE: X Factor stars and celebrity chef to turn on Christmas lights

Topic Tags:

Most Read

WATCH: Dramatic near miss on a roundabout, but who is in the wrong?

The near miss on the roundabout in Lowestoft was captured on dashcam at 2.30pm, today (November 19). Picture: Contributed

Neighbours fear 10 bedroom house in Norwich could have ‘negative impact’ on area

Plans have been submitted to Norwich City Council to create a 10 bed home in Primula Drive. Picture: Google

‘She lived for her family’ - friends pay tribute to woman who died in tent near Norwich footpath

Kayla Terry. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

It is Norwich’s smallest pub - but what is its food like?

The Vine Thai in Norwich food review. Photo: Lauren Cope

Terminally-ill man who was told he was fit to work backs campaign for easier access to benefits

Motor neurone disease sufferer Martin Burnell, 59, from Lowestoft, was assessed as being fit to work despite being told by his consultant that he would never work again. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Neighbours fear 10 bedroom house in Norwich could have ‘negative impact’ on area

Plans have been submitted to Norwich City Council to create a 10 bed home in Primula Drive. Picture: Google

Video Man filmed wielding knife outside family restaurant

A man was filmed with a knife in Great Yarmouth. Picutre: Submitted

It is Norwich’s smallest pub - but what is its food like?

The Vine Thai in Norwich food review. Photo: Lauren Cope

Brookside star Louis Emerick on playing Horse in The Full Monty

Louis Emerick at Horse Credit: Full Monty UK tour

Secretary pays back £4,000 she stole from lifeboat volunteers

Jessica Parker PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Show Job Lists
Rain

Rain

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast