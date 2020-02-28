Search

Advanced search

Boat flotilla to mark 50th anniversary of waterway trust

PUBLISHED: 06:00 01 March 2020

The Well Creek Trust is a charity dedicated to maintaining the survival of the Well Creek that runs through Upwell, Outwell, Nordelph and Salters Lode in West Norfolk. Picture: Well Creek Trust

The Well Creek Trust is a charity dedicated to maintaining the survival of the Well Creek that runs through Upwell, Outwell, Nordelph and Salters Lode in West Norfolk. Picture: Well Creek Trust

Archant

A trust dedicated to maintaining the survival of an ancient natural waterway will mark its 50th anniversary with a flotilla of boats.

The Creek before its restoration in the 1970’s. Picture: Well Creek TrustThe Creek before its restoration in the 1970’s. Picture: Well Creek Trust

The Well Creek Trust is a charity committed to maintaining the upkeep of the Well Creek that runs through Upwell, Outwell, Nordelph and Salters Lode in West Norfolk.  The Creek is an important inland navigation link between the Great Ouse and the Old River Nene. The charity, which was formed in March, 23 1970, aims to "ensure the survival of this ancient natural watercourse for all time" by aiding its conservation. To commemorate the trust's 50th anniversary there will be a small flotilla of boats that will sail through the villages of Upwell, Outwell and Nordelph on Saturday, June 13 followed by a dinner and dance in Upwell Village Hall at 8pm. Six narrow boats from the local mariners in March and boat owners on the Creek will take part in the flotilla.

You may also want to watch:

John Delaney, member of Well Creek Trust, said: "The waterway is enjoyed every year by boaters and anglers who utilise the pretty moorings in the villages of Outwell and Upwell and take advantage of its links to the waterways network of England and Wales.

"However, it could have been a different story as proposals were drawn up in the 1960's by the Middle Level Drainage Board to fill in the waterway, the commissioners believed that it was too high for natural drainage and could see no good reason to keep it. "The waterway had fallen into disrepair and became a dumping ground for fly tippers." As a result a group of people protested against the Well Creek filling proposal and saved the watercourse.  Mr Delaney added: "The Well Creek Trust's aim was to restore the waterway back to its former glory and to aide the conservation of the waterway going forward, including maintenance of the moorings, daffodil planting, dredging, litter pick and keeping it environmentally friendly, so everybody young and old can enjoy the waterway, through all the seasons."

The Creek before its restoration in the 1970’s. Picture: Well Creek TrustThe Creek before its restoration in the 1970’s. Picture: Well Creek Trust

The Creek has moorings in Nordelph, Outwell and Upwell and is now enjoyed by the local community and visitors. Tickets for the dinner and dance are £20 and can be purchased by contacting Grahame Seaton on 01945 772632 or Allan Gullon on 01945 772354.

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

‘Absolute chaos’ - Parking rows sparks fights on estate

Parking in Hampden View in Costessey has sparked safety concerns. Picture: Ruth Lawes

300 homes on historic council estate could be bulldozed in £113m revamp

Great Yarmouth's Middlegate estate is in line for a multi-million pound transformation Picture: Liz Coates

Historic town pub re-opens specialising in steaks and grazing plates

The Wenns Chop and Ale House KIngs Lynn General manager Paul Turner Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

231-year-old pub spared demolition

Broadland District Council have rejected plans to demolsih The Griffin pub in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Google

Row over bid to build 600 homes across Norfolk

Almost 140 homes are due to be built in Acle under the Repton Homes scheme. Picture: Google Maps.

Most Read

Person dies at Norwich Railway Station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Teenager, 17, revealed to have died in electrocution tragedy at railway station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Fish and chip reopens after coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

TV star to join lifesaving event at Norwich’s Castle Quarter

Alex Walkinshaw, who plays Fletch in Holby City, will be at the cardio-pulmonary resuscitation and defibrillation session at Castle Quarter in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Accident Rescue Service. Picture: BBC/Kieron McCarron

Pupil told to self-isolate after falling ill following ski trip amid coronavirus fears

Headteacher Andy Johnson at Springwood High School, where three students have been sent home and one told to self-isolate as a precautionary measure Picture: Ian Burt

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

300 homes on historic council estate could be bulldozed in £113m revamp

Great Yarmouth's Middlegate estate is in line for a multi-million pound transformation Picture: Liz Coates

‘Absolute chaos’ - Parking rows sparks fights on estate

Parking in Hampden View in Costessey has sparked safety concerns. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Warning after reports of dogs being poisoned at Mousehold Heath

A warning has been issued after reports dogs have been poisoned at Mousehold Heath. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Emergency services called to gas leak report

Checks were made in Newbegin Road in Norwich after gas leak reports. Pic: Google Street View

No holidays, Starbucks or nights out - How young couple got on housing ladder

Emily McGregor and Ian Rayner A young couple who have managed to buy their own home and the sacrifices they've had to make to save, North Walsham Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN
Drive 24