Boat flotilla to mark 50th anniversary of waterway trust

The Well Creek Trust is a charity dedicated to maintaining the survival of the Well Creek that runs through Upwell, Outwell, Nordelph and Salters Lode in West Norfolk. Picture: Well Creek Trust Archant

A trust dedicated to maintaining the survival of an ancient natural waterway will mark its 50th anniversary with a flotilla of boats.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Creek before its restoration in the 1970’s. Picture: Well Creek Trust The Creek before its restoration in the 1970’s. Picture: Well Creek Trust

The Well Creek Trust is a charity committed to maintaining the upkeep of the Well Creek that runs through Upwell, Outwell, Nordelph and Salters Lode in West Norfolk. The Creek is an important inland navigation link between the Great Ouse and the Old River Nene. The charity, which was formed in March, 23 1970, aims to "ensure the survival of this ancient natural watercourse for all time" by aiding its conservation. To commemorate the trust's 50th anniversary there will be a small flotilla of boats that will sail through the villages of Upwell, Outwell and Nordelph on Saturday, June 13 followed by a dinner and dance in Upwell Village Hall at 8pm. Six narrow boats from the local mariners in March and boat owners on the Creek will take part in the flotilla.

You may also want to watch:

John Delaney, member of Well Creek Trust, said: "The waterway is enjoyed every year by boaters and anglers who utilise the pretty moorings in the villages of Outwell and Upwell and take advantage of its links to the waterways network of England and Wales.

"However, it could have been a different story as proposals were drawn up in the 1960's by the Middle Level Drainage Board to fill in the waterway, the commissioners believed that it was too high for natural drainage and could see no good reason to keep it. "The waterway had fallen into disrepair and became a dumping ground for fly tippers." As a result a group of people protested against the Well Creek filling proposal and saved the watercourse. Mr Delaney added: "The Well Creek Trust's aim was to restore the waterway back to its former glory and to aide the conservation of the waterway going forward, including maintenance of the moorings, daffodil planting, dredging, litter pick and keeping it environmentally friendly, so everybody young and old can enjoy the waterway, through all the seasons."

The Creek before its restoration in the 1970’s. Picture: Well Creek Trust The Creek before its restoration in the 1970’s. Picture: Well Creek Trust

The Creek has moorings in Nordelph, Outwell and Upwell and is now enjoyed by the local community and visitors. Tickets for the dinner and dance are £20 and can be purchased by contacting Grahame Seaton on 01945 772632 or Allan Gullon on 01945 772354.