Revealed: When a dozen of Norfolk’s libraries will re-open

Jan Holden, head of libraries at Norfolk County Council at the Millennium Library in the Forum Picture: Hannah Hutchins/National Centre for Writing Hannah Hutchins/National Centre for Writing

A dozen of the region’s libraries are due to re-open in a week’s time with one-way systems among new safety measures.

The Millennium Library in the Forum in Norwich is one of 12 libraries which will be back open to borrowers on July 6, with the remainder opening at a later date.

The re-openings will see customers asked to sanitize their hands on entry, only visit in pairs or on their own and make use of a new one-way system.

Jan Holden, head of Norfolk Library and Information Service at County Hall, said: “Very detailed planning has gone into our staggered approach to re-opening our libraries. Phase one will involve opening 12 sites to allow people to use computers, return stock and borrow items again.

“Staff will be on site to guide customers and all libraries will be providing hand sanitiser stations and clear signage. We look forward to welcoming people back, although things will fell very different.

“We will have a select and collect service for people who don’t want to browse. There will also be limited browsing, with a one-way customer flow system to make sure customer visits are safe and comply with social distancing. “We will be asking people not to stayy too long and there will not be any study spaces or newspapers on offer.”

Another new addition is a selection of ‘grab and go’ bags for children, which will contain pre-selected books than can be easily checked out as a set to limit browsing - while computer stations will be sanitised after every use,

Margaret Dewsbury, the council’s cabinet member for libraries, said: “Although our digital service has proved very popular since March, we know some people have really missed visiting libraries - so we are doing all we can, while ensuring safety is paramount.”

The 12 libraries reopening are as follows:

Norfolk and Norwich Millennium Library

Main Library (Monday - Friday: 10am – 6pm, Saturday: 9am-5pm, Sunday: Closed)

Norfolk Heritage Centre- Closed

American Library- Closed for refurbishment

•Mile Cross Library- (Monday: Closed, Tuesday: 2-6pm, Wednesday: 10am-6pm, Thursday: 2-6pm, Friday 10am – 6pm, Saturday 10am-4pm, Sunday: Closed)

King’s Lynn Library- (Monday - Friday: 10am – 6pm, Saturday: 10am-4pm Sunday: Closed)

Downham Market Library- (Monday: Closed, Tuesday: 10am–6pm, Wednesday: 10am-6pm, Thursday: 10am-6pm, Friday: 10am-6pm, Saturday 1-4pm, Sunday: Closed)

Fakenham Library- (Monday: 10am–6pm, Tuesday: 10am–6pm, Wednesday: Closed, Thursday: 10am–6pm, Friday: 2–6pm, Saturday: 10am-4pm Sunday: Closed)

Acle Library- (Monday: Closed, Tuesday: 10am-6pm, Wednesday: Closed, Thursday: 10am-6pm, Friday: 2pm-6pm, Saturday: 1pm-4pm, Sunday: Closed)

Sprowston Library- (Monday: Closed, Tuesday: 10am-6pm, Wednesday: 10am-6pm, Thursday: 2-6pm, Friday: 10am-6pm, Saturday: 10am-4pm, Sunday: Closed)

Great Yarmouth Library- (Monday - Friday: 10am-6pm, Saturday: 10am-4pm, Sunday: Closed)

Wymondham Library- (Monday - Friday: 10am – 6pm, Saturday: 10am-4pm, Sunday: Closed)

Diss Library- (Monday: 10am-6pm Tuesday: Closed, Wednesday: 10am-6pm, Thursday: 10am-6pm, Friday: 10am-6pm, Saturday: 10am-4pm, Sunday: Closed)

Dereham Library- (Monday - Friday: 9.30am-6pm, Saturday: 9.30am-4pm, Sunday: Closed)

Thetford Library- (Monday - Friday: 10am – 6pm, Saturday: 10am-4pm, Sunday: Closed)