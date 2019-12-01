Meet the football fanatic who attended her first Carrow Road game at 99

Just a month shy of her 100th birthday, Dorothy Edwards from Burgh Castle was given the VIP treatment by Norwich City football club on her first visit to Carrow Road. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

Most Norwich City fans will be able to recount their first visit to Carrow Road and everybody has their own story of it.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ben Kensell, Norwich City's chief operating officer, ensured 99 year old Dorothy Edwards was given the VIP treatment when she attended the Arsenal fixture on Sunday. Picture: Neil Didsbury Ben Kensell, Norwich City's chief operating officer, ensured 99 year old Dorothy Edwards was given the VIP treatment when she attended the Arsenal fixture on Sunday. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Few, however, will be able to tell you it took place just a month shy of their 100th birthday.

For 99-year-old Dorothy Edwards though, this is exactly the story she has to tell, having been given the VIP treatment by the club on her very first City game.

Mrs Edwards, who turns 100 on January 2, was made chief operating officer Ben Kensell's guest of honour for the Canaries' 2-2 draw with Arsenal yesterday

And it was double delight, with Mrs Edwards also holding a special place in her heart for the Gunners.

Ninety-nine year old Dorothy Edwards from Burgh Castle, was given the VIP treatment by Norwich City football club as she watched the Arsenal match from the comfort of the directors lounge. Picture: Neil Didsbury Ninety-nine year old Dorothy Edwards from Burgh Castle, was given the VIP treatment by Norwich City football club as she watched the Arsenal match from the comfort of the directors lounge. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Mrs Edwards, who lives in Burgh House residential home in Burgh Castle, grew up watching City's opponents and became a lifelong fan.

However, with her late husband Ted being a City fan, Mrs Edwards was converted - at least in part - to yellow and green.

Until Sunday though, she had never attended a game at Carrow Road, despite her husband being a "dyed in the wool fan".

She said: "I only found out I was coming on Friday and to start with I said no as I had not been out of the home in 11 months, but I gradually got more excited about it.

Norwich City chief operating officer, Ben Kensell greets 99 year-old Dorothy Edwards from Burgh Castle on her first ever visit to Carrow Road. Mrs Edwards late husband Ted was a life-long canary supporter. Picture: Neil Didsbury Norwich City chief operating officer, Ben Kensell greets 99 year-old Dorothy Edwards from Burgh Castle on her first ever visit to Carrow Road. Mrs Edwards late husband Ted was a life-long canary supporter. Picture: Neil Didsbury

"I love my football, I'll sometimes watch two or three games on telly in a row and first went to watch Arsenal in 1935."

Ahead of the game, Mrs Edwards said: "I should really be hoping for a draw as I do support both teams, but I think Norwich need the points more."

However, with honours even, she was unlikely to be too disappointed.

Mrs Edwards was treated to a meal in the boardroom ahead of the game and shown pitchside before taking in the action from the Sir Arthur South lounge above the City Stand.

Ninety-nine year old Dorothy Edwards from Burgh Castle, was given the VIP treatment at Carrow Road for Sunday's match against Arsenal. Picture: Neil Didsbury Ninety-nine year old Dorothy Edwards from Burgh Castle, was given the VIP treatment at Carrow Road for Sunday's match against Arsenal. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Mr Kensell said: "When I heard about Dorothy and that she had never been to Carrow Road before I was keen to help - particularly given it is her 100th birthday in a month. We wanted to make sure she had an experience that was really special."