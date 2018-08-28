93 customers in Norfolk villages left without power

There has been a power outage between Dereham and Fakenham.

Homes between Dereham and Fakenham have been left without power due to a high voltage overhead electricity line fault.

Uk Power Networks were investigating the problem on Wednesday, December 5, which has affected 93 customers in the NR20 postcode, which includes the villages of Twyford, Foulsham, Wood Norton, North Elmham, Gateley, Guist, Whissonett and Thurning.

The utility said: “We were investigating a high voltage overhead electricity line fault which caused a power cut in the local area.”

They anticipate the power will be back on between 3pm and 4pm.