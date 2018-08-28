Search

Advanced search

93 customers in Norfolk villages left without power

PUBLISHED: 13:49 05 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:49 05 December 2018

There has been a power outage between Dereham and Fakenham. File photo. Image: UK POWER NETWORKS

There has been a power outage between Dereham and Fakenham. File photo. Image: UK POWER NETWORKS

Archant

Homes between Dereham and Fakenham have been left without power due to a high voltage overhead electricity line fault.

Uk Power Networks were investigating the problem on Wednesday, December 5, which has affected 93 customers in the NR20 postcode, which includes the villages of Twyford, Foulsham, Wood Norton, North Elmham, Gateley, Guist, Whissonett and Thurning.

The utility said: “We were investigating a high voltage overhead electricity line fault which caused a power cut in the local area.”

They anticipate the power will be back on between 3pm and 4pm.

Most Read

Dead moth in flour and expired food in fridge - takeaway slapped with zero food hygiene rating

A dead moth was found in a container of flour at Manhattan Pizza and Kebab, in Lowestoft. Photo: Google.

Man tied up by burglars who broke into his home in Norfolk village

A man was tied up by burglars who broke into his home in Little Melton. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Video Parent who was ‘frightening’ children at a Norfolk school rows with police officer

The parent was wearing a face mask which cyclists use to protect their nose and face from the cold

Man spots shocking passenger in car in Norwich suburb

A scary skeleton was spotted strapped into the passenger seat of a car parked in Thorpe St Andrew. Photo: Rob Setchell

Mystery taxi driver wins big at Norfolk casino

Grosvenor Casino, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video Parent who was ‘frightening’ children at a Norfolk school rows with police officer

The parent was wearing a face mask which cyclists use to protect their nose and face from the cold

Video 11 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from a Christmas market to panto

Christmas Market Credit: Getty Images

Man spots shocking passenger in car in Norwich suburb

A scary skeleton was spotted strapped into the passenger seat of a car parked in Thorpe St Andrew. Photo: Rob Setchell

Woman assaults staff member in Norwich restaurant and two police officers

Jive Norwich in Exchange Street Credit: Google Maps

Man tied up by burglars who broke into his home in Norfolk village

A man was tied up by burglars who broke into his home in Little Melton. Picture Dan Grimmer.
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Rain

Rain

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast