Search

Advanced search

Children celebrate opening of second new play park in Norfolk town since 2016

02 December, 2018 - 11:35
The official opening of the play park in North Walsham. Picture: John Newstead Photography

The official opening of the play park in North Walsham. Picture: John Newstead Photography

John Newstead Photography

From being a town with a dearth of children’s play equipment on offer, North Walsham can now boast a good selection, with more to follow.

The official opening of the play park in North Walsham. Picture: John Newstead PhotographyThe official opening of the play park in North Walsham. Picture: John Newstead Photography

North Walsham Play’s (NWP) second play park project in the town, a new £90,000 facility within the memorial park, was officially opened on Saturday, December 1.

The community group raised the money in just one year, with North Norfolk District Council’s big society fund providing £10,500, and North Walsham Community Shop giving the last £902.87 needed to make the dream become reality.

It follows the group’s Woodville Park in the town, which opened last June. That £40,000 project was funded by NNDC, as well as its big society fund, plus donations.

Working with North Walsham Town Council, the group now plans to give the Trackside park in the town, near the train station, a makeover and is also looking at an outside gymnasium for adults and children.

The official opening of the play park in North Walsham. The ribbon was cut by Town Mayor and Trustee of North Walsham Play Barry Hester, Cllr Penfold from NNDC Big Society's Panel and Founder and Trustee of North Walsham Play, Matthew Smith. Picture: John Newstead PhotographyThe official opening of the play park in North Walsham. The ribbon was cut by Town Mayor and Trustee of North Walsham Play Barry Hester, Cllr Penfold from NNDC Big Society's Panel and Founder and Trustee of North Walsham Play, Matthew Smith. Picture: John Newstead Photography

The group’s trustee and founder Matthew Smith, who received the town council’s community award for 2016/17 for his fundraising efforts, said: “The ribbon was cut by town mayor and trustee of North Walsham Play Barry Hester, Barry Penfold, from NNDC big society’s panel, and myself.

“This £90,000 park is the second brought about by NWP since February 2016, and is the town’s biggest new play facility for children up to 12.

“It’s Disability Discrimination Act (DDA) compliant and features wheelchair-accessible equipment, such as a roundabout, and a Tango face-to-face swing seat where baby and adult can sit facing each other.

“The park’s all based on a castle and ship theme, as per local children’s feedback.”

Work on the new park was carried out by Hag SMP Ltd.

It will be owned by the town council and open and accessible 365 days a year.

NWP formed in early 2016 and is working in partnership with the town council to address the lack of play equipment in and around North Walsham. The group wants to introduce new and exciting play equipment into the town, making it a ‘go to’ destination for families in and around North Norfolk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video WATCH: First look at BBC One’s moving Christmas trailer filmed in Cromer

BBC 1 has launched its Christmas 2018 film, “Wonderland, which will run throughout the Christmas period on the channel. Picture: BBC

First warnings issued to drivers who idled engines in Norwich city centre

Norwich City Council has issued its first warnings for idling engines in the city centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated Ed Balls to step down as Norwich City chairman

Ed Balls will step down from his role as Norwich City chairman on Boxing Day Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘I’m ashamed’: Finance boss stole £1 million to fuel online gambling addiction

Steven Girling from Costessey stole £1m from his employer while he was addicted to online gambling. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Video Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a stirring 3-1 Championship win against Rotherham

Norwich City academy products Max Aarons and Todd Cantwell were prominent against Rotherham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

First warnings issued to drivers who idled engines in Norwich city centre

Norwich City Council has issued its first warnings for idling engines in the city centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated Ed Balls to step down as Norwich City chairman

Ed Balls will step down from his role as Norwich City chairman on Boxing Day Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a stirring 3-1 Championship win against Rotherham

Norwich City academy products Max Aarons and Todd Cantwell were prominent against Rotherham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Agricultural banking expert to speak at East Anglian farming conference

Oliver McEntyre, national agricultural strategy director at Barclays Bank. Picture: Barclays

Council starts work using £12m government road works fund

The government has given Norfolk County Council more than £12m for road works. Picture: Getty
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 0°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast