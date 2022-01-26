Fabulous pictures captured by wildlife photographer, nine
- Credit: Supplied
The disruption caused by Covid lockdowns and restrictions left many children in the county feeling a loss of freedom and routine.
For one nine-year-old from Norfolk, lockdown began to affect his concentration span until solace was found through a new hobby - wildlife photography.
Robin Brown, from Denton, began taking photographs of wildlife while on daily walks with his mum and he quickly proved he had a "keen eye" for the hobby.
After teaming up with wildlife photographer Nick Jermy, Robin's talents will be displayed next month at an exhibition in Denton Village Hall to raise money for the Norfolk Wildlife Trust.
Robin's fascination with birds began while out on birdwatching trips with his Grandad.
He began taking pictures with his mum's camera while on lockdown walks but he soon progressed to a digital SLR.
Mum Zoe Brown said: "Robin now knows the names of a large number of Norfolk's birdlife and is never happier than when he has his camera in his hand.
Most Read
- 1 Man charged with murder of 19-year-old daughter
- 2 Four Norfolk gastropubs named among best in UK
- 3 Two men charged with murder after death in Downham Market
- 4 'Heartbreaking' - Vandals force landmark church to close after damage spree
- 5 Tributes paid to 'lovely' teenager as police continue murder probe
- 6 Revealed: No one has paid £10,000 fines issued for breaking Covid rules
- 7 Woman 'shocked' after brick thrown through living-room window
- 8 Concerns raised over fate of junior school site
- 9 Parking charges at city parks has raised £0
- 10 Hospital worker set for £60,000 payout after raising 'bullying' concerns
"If he could have the camera in his hand at all times he would. His attention span has also improved due to the attention to detail he takes in his photos.”
The primary school pupil's talents have impressed fellow wildlife photographer Nick Jemmy, who is now helping Robin with his exhibition.
Mr Jermy said: "Lockdown gave us an opportunity to have a closer look at the world around us and I think this is what the exhibition can be a celebration of.
"It's been so nice to see the enthusiasm Robin has shown for his new found hobby, he certainly has a keen eye and it will be great to see his work in all its glory."
The exhibition will be held on February 19 between 11am and 3pm at Denton Village Hall and will feature photographs taken since the start of the March 2020 lockdown.
All proceeds will go towards Norfolk Wildlife Trust.
Robin said: “I want to raise money for the trust because I like taking photos of nature and the Trust helps to protect our nature. When I’m older I definitely want to be a photographer.”