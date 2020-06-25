9 reasons why I love Norfolk (despite being a Scouser)



Before moving to Norwich to work for this paper, the most I knew about it were the names Delia Smith and Alan Partridge.



Now, almost two years later, Norfolk is a place I happily call home.

Here are some of the reasons why I fell in love with Norfolk:



1. The coast



That wonderful seaside smell of salty air and a mix of fresh fish and chips... nothing can beat it.

And when it comes to coastlines, Norfolk’s is one of the most vast and beautiful.



Being from Merseyside, I have always lived by the sea and could not imagine being any further than an hour away.



2. The people

As a Scouser, I was quite nervous when I first moved away from home as I didn’t think I would find anywhere as friendly as Liverpool.



I was wrong.

Norfolkians welcomed me with open arms – with a few digs about my accent – and made me feel right at home.

3. Market towns and the shop local mindset

Some of Norfolk’s markets have been serving locals with fresh fruit, vegetables, produce and plants for centuries.

I love that this culture still exists in Norfolk today, especially as it is so easy for people to go to the supermarket or shop online.

Something I especially love about the county is how keen the public are to celebrate and champion their local businesses.

4. The city

Norwich is the best-preserved medieval city in Britain and the home of wonderful people and beautiful architecture.

Everything from the historic Norman castle and cathedrals to the bustling high street and market - Norwich has something for everyone.

I can’t help but be amazed at how much greenery the city has managed to keep.

5. Music and food

I have never eaten as well as when I first moved to Norfolk.

The local produce being sold and cooked in local pubs, restaurants and cafes is second to none.

The music scene in Norwich especially is also thriving and something the county is very proud of.

6. Green space

As mentioned a little further up, I love that our countryside has been preserved and locals are able to enjoy walking, cycling and driving past the scenery.

It’s so easy to get lost in the brilliant parks and gorgeous walking routes in the county, and it’s something I will never get bored of.

7. Trains

Before I came to Norfolk I had never seen or been on a steam train.

The fact that the county has been able to keep its history alive with heritage railways is wonderful.

It’s great to see how these trains have adapted over time with the addition of The Polar Express.

8. Wildlife

From seals at Blakeney Point to the array of rare birds, Norfolk is a wildlife lover’s dream.

Even though I don’t know much about animals, I love seeing beautiful photographs being sent in by our readers of various creatures they’ve spotted.

9. Snetterton Circuit

As an avid motorsport fan, having Snetterton Circuit on your doorstep is pretty amazing.

Whether you’re a fan of bikes, cars or trucks, the track has dozens of events each year for petrol heads.