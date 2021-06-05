Nine of the best hotels in Norfolk

Published: 9:27 AM June 5, 2021

Here are some of the best hotels to stay at in Norfolk. - Credit: Archant

Norfolk hotels provide the perfect getaway for families, couples and lovers of the countryside alike.

There are some interesting and eclectic hotels to discover, everything from B&Bs to quirky suites in pubs.

Here we bring you a run down of some of the best hotels in Norfolk according to the Good Hotel Guide and AA.

1. Titchwell Manor, Titchwell

Titchwell Manor. Credit: Good Hotel Guide. - Credit: Archant

Titchwell Manor is located slap bang on the north Norfolk coast and right next to an RSPB reserve for wildlife lovers as well.

It is a Victorian farmhouse which is set slightly back from the road and is the perfect place for a beach getaway.

The four star hotel includes some very special rooms as well, including two that have a hot tub and a room called the potting shed which has a remote-controlled log-burner, and an in-room roll-top bath.

It is a great place for food lovers as well, as owners Eric Snaith and head chef Chris Mann use local and foraged ingredients in such dishes as brill, oyster and horseradish sauce, quail egg and baked potato mash.

You can book a stay at the hotel here.

2. Morston Hall, Morston

Morston Hall, Holt. Credit: Good Hotel Guide. - Credit: Archant

'Amazingly gorgeous,' 'top of my list,' and 'superb food' are just some of the great reviews of Morston Hall, near the popular market town of Holt.

The four star hotel is just a stone's throw away from Blakeney National Nature Reserve.

The country house dates back to the 17th-century and each room has TVs, tea and coffee-making equipment, and en-suite bathrooms.

A pavilion also features six suites with sitting areas, flat-screen TVs, internet access, desks, fireplaces and private terraces.

Book your stay now at the popular seaside hotel here.

3. The Norfolk Mead Hotel, Coltishall

Situated right on the Norfolk Broads, this Georgian country house is situated two miles away from the popular Broads village Hoveton.

Some reviews from people who have stayed include ‘Perfect peace and quiet’ and 'splendid.'

It is the perfect spot for those who want to explore more of Wroxham and Hoveton or who want to take a walk along the River Bure.

To book your stay at the Norfolk Mead Hotel, visit the website here.

4. The Blakeney Hotel, Blakeney

The Blakeney Hotel. Credit: Good Hotel Guide - Credit: Archant

The Blakeney Hotel overlooks the estuary and salt marshes of north Norfolk and is the perfect escape.

Bedrooms are smart and contemporary and if you are a fan of south facing gardens then you are in luck.

The hotel also offers interconnecting rooms, which are perfect for big families looking to go away together.

Locally sourced food is also offered to guests which includes farmed beef and lamb.

You can book a stay at the hotel on the website here.

5. Beechwood Hotel, North Walsham

The Beechwood Hotel in North Walsham. Credit: Good Hotel Guide. - Credit: Archant

'A bright spot' in a north Norfolk market town, is how previous guests describe the Beechwood Hotel in North Walsham.

It is a great place to stay for guests who fancy a little bit of nightlife to their hotel stay as well.

The hotel has a rolling eclectic events programme including taster nights, comedy nights and murder mystery nights.

It also has some new additions for the year and these include two garden rooms with a hot tub and sauna.

To book a room at the hotel, visit the website here.

6. The Dial House, Reepham

The Dial House, in Reepham. - Credit: Archant

This Georgian House is located on Reepham's market square and is the perfect getaway for fans of interior design.

Each room is designed based on a geographical theme and also includes a designer boutique.

The bedrooms are also elegant, including a record player and shared library of vinyl discs, a marble bathroom, roll-top bath and drench shower.

There is also local produce and food is cooked over sustainably sourced charcoal.

If you want a fancy stay somewhere, book on the website here.

7. Magazine Wood, Sedgeford

The wild Norfolk coast is just a stone's throw away from Magazine Wood in Sedgeford near Hunstanton.

The rooms are all spacious and elegant and each suite has its own terrace inside are a large bed and mood lighting, plus a deep bath and separate shower in the bathroom.

The mood light is perfect for couples who are looking for a romantic getaway near Hunstanton.

The coast and some perfect pubs are also nearby and you can book a place at the hotel here.

8. No.33 Hunstanton, Hunstanton

No. 33 Hunstanton in Hunstanton. Credit: Good Hotel Guide. - Credit: Archant

No.33 is just a short stroll away from Hunstanton's iconic seafront.

It has been transformed into a B&B but has a specific focus on great customer care.

When customers arrive, they are greeted with tea and cake and it features bespoke furniture, pale paint finishes, a wall of Zoffany ‘Verdure’ or ‘Gondolier’ wallpaper and a very Marie Antoinette white bombe chest.'

To book your stay visit the website here.

9. The Gunton Arms, Thorpe Market





The Gunton Arms in Thorpe Market. - Credit: Archant

Last but not least is the Gunton Arms located in north Norfolk.

Set near a deer park in Thorpe Market, the rooms are adorned with artwork.

Works on display range from Tracey Emin neons and Paula Rego prints to tasteful oil portraits in keeping with the antique furniture.

In the winter, roaring fires greet guests in a traditional pub setting and in the summer there are great country walks nearby.

To book a room at the hotel, visit the website here.