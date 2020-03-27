Search

Advanced search

Video

‘Keep smiling’: 83-year-old’s inspiring dance tribute for NHS

PUBLISHED: 15:07 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:08 27 March 2020

An 83-year-old who had an illustrious career as a ballroom dancer put on a fresh performance for the NHS today from his driveway. Photos: Louisa Tinks

An 83-year-old who had an illustrious career as a ballroom dancer put on a fresh performance for the NHS today from his driveway. Photos: Louisa Tinks

Archant

An 83-year-old who had an illustrious career as a ballroom dancer put on a fresh performance for the NHS today from his driveway.

Mr Sykes said: Mr Sykes said: "We couldn’t do anything without the NHS, hopefully this crisis will change our perspectives and we will give more respect to people who work in care and the NHS." Photos: Louisa Tinks

Malcolm Skyes, from Beccles, said he wanted to “keep everybody happy and support the NHS because they’re doing a brilliant job.”

Mr Sykes has been dancing since he was 14, and says he still manages to find the time to dance and play music every day.

Having lived through the Second World War, Mr Sykes said he understands what it is like to live through a time of crisis.

“It’s not exactly the same as the war,” he said. “But I remember the music of Vera Lynn getting me through nights in the Anderson shelter.”

While following social distancing guidelines, many of Mr Sykes’ neighbours on Worlingham Road came out to see him perform. Photos: Louisa TinksWhile following social distancing guidelines, many of Mr Sykes’ neighbours on Worlingham Road came out to see him perform. Photos: Louisa Tinks

“It kept everyone’s spirits up and that’s what I am hopefully trying to do. Most people enjoy it,” he added.

WATCH: ‘Long live the NHS’ - Norfolk cheers and claps for carers

While following social distancing guidelines, many of Mr Sykes’ neighbours on Worlingham Road came out to see him perform.

“His music was lovely today and a few neighbours came out,” neighbour Louisa Tink said. “It’s just something lovely for him and it makes us all smile.

“He usually sits and plays music from his conservatory, and since the isolation began he plays it louder.”

Mr Sykes said he has danced on stages in Blackpool and has appeared on Strictly Come Dancing before, and said music was his and his wife’s passion.

“When she had her stroke at age 55 I had to pack that up but I still listen when I can. It keeps me healthy too - mind my knees are overworked though.”

READ MORE: Six new coronavirus cases in Norfolk as total reaches 51

The joyous dancer decided to put on a show for neighbours, and as a tribute for the NHS, after millions of people took to their front doors to applaud care workers last night, Thursday, March 26.

He said: “That really was wonderful, I think I could dance every Thursday just the same. We couldn’t do anything without the NHS, hopefully this crisis will change our perspectives and we will give more respect to people who work in care and the NHS. They really are the front line. It is just unbelievable what they do.”

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘I’ll go to jail, I don’t care’ - Restaurant owner’s anger after being fined while loading food for self-isolating people

Tim Roberts, owner of Number 29 Bar and Restaurant in Burnham Market, with the parking ticket he got for stopping outside his premises to load food for people self-isolating during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Supplied by Tim Roberts

Coronavirus: How new police powers will affect you and your family

Police officers on patrol in Norwich. Photo: Luke Powell

Six new coronavirus cases in Norfolk as total reaches 51

Norfolk has now 51 confirmed cases. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Missing 41-year-old motorcyclist found after concerns for safety

Police launched an appeal to help find Mr Brown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I may camp here’ - queues for pharmacy go down street

Queues down the street for Boots in Wymondham. Picture: Melyvn Humphries

Most Read

Prince William, Kate and children George, Charlotte and Louis ride out coronavirus in Norfolk

Prince William, the, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte who have returned to their home in Norfolk Picture: EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images

Norfolk councillor dragged out of pool by Tenerife police after defying coronavirus restrictions

Joanne Rust, who stood as Labour candidate for North West Norfolk at the December general election, defied coronavirus quarantine rules by swimming in a Tenerife pool. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

Family’s tribute to ‘beautiful, funny, talented, and a little bit crazy’ daughter and sister

Family pay tribute to

9 TV stars who live in Norfolk

TV presenter Jake Humphrey, Loose Women panelist Janet-Street Porter and star of Normal for Norfolk Desmond MacCarthy. Picture: Antony Kelly/PA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two more people with coronavirus die at Norfolk and Norwich Hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: Nick Butcher

Coronavirus: How new police powers will affect you and your family

Police officers on patrol in Norwich. Photo: Luke Powell

Missing 41-year-old motorcyclist found after concerns for safety

Police launched an appeal to help find Mr Brown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mark Armstrong: Why running is always there when we need it

Mark Armstrong on a training run. Picture: Alison Armstrong

Train services cancelled as passengers stay away amid coronavirus lockdown

Greater Anglia has cancelled some train services. Pic: Greater Anglia.
Drive 24