Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

80s night at Dereham pub to raise money for charity

PUBLISHED: 09:10 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:10 30 July 2019

Dereham runner Ian Odgers has completed 100 marathons in 100 weeks. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017

Dereham runner Ian Odgers has completed 100 marathons in 100 weeks. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

A champion fund-raiser is organising an 80s party night at a Dereham pub to raise money for Dementia UK.

An 80s party is being held in Dereham to raise money for Dementia UKAn 80s party is being held in Dereham to raise money for Dementia UK

Ian Odgers, who has collected thousands of pounds from marathons he has run and events he has put on, was moved by hearing a radio interview about a new book on dementia.

He said: "The woman being interviewed was Wendy Mitchell and she had just written a book called Somebody I Used To Know.

You may also want to watch:

"She described what it was like to be diagnosed with dementia and the effect it had on her life and that of her friends and family. I got the book and it blew me away."

Mr Odgers added: "I can't do much to change the world but maybe I can try and do a little something."

The 80s party night is at the Railway Tavern on August 10, 7.30pm-late. Fancy dress optional.

Tickets £5. Contact: 07540 792050. Email: theegohaslanded@aol.com.

Most Read

Fisherman blocks vehicle access to beach with new gate

A gate being erected at West Runton beach. Pictures: Bev Burnham

Independent cafe closing just over a year after opening

NR2 cafe on Trory Street in Norwich. Photo: Courtney Pochin

Man jumps into river in Norwich to push drifting boat

The boat at the centre of a river drama Picture: Ruth Lawes

Driver accused of causing death of friend who fell from his pick-up truck

Scott Baisley. Photo: Norfolk police

‘Predatory and wicked’ paedophile jailed for 20 years

Lloyd Soanes has been jailed for 20 years for sexual abuse dating back to the 1990s. Picture: Norfolk Police

Most Read

Fisherman blocks vehicle access to beach with new gate

A gate being erected at West Runton beach. Pictures: Bev Burnham

Risk of power cuts and road closures as warning is issued for thunderstorms

Storm over attleborough Photo: Liam Ayers

‘We were holding his head out of the water’ - Coastguard tells of dramatic rescue of man trapped in rocks

Emergency services working to free a man stuck in rocks on Sheringham seafront. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Teenage motorbike racer kept alive by machines and paralysed in coma after horror crash

The race weekend was over-shadowed by the crash which has left Aaron Clifford in a critical condition. Photo: Bennetts British Superbikes

Burgers served at Norwich bar named some of best in England

Grant Holt with The Grant Holt Burger at Gonzo's Tea Room in Norwich. Photo: Gonzo's Tea Room

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Independent cafe closing just over a year after opening

NR2 cafe on Trory Street in Norwich. Photo: Courtney Pochin

Sexual abuse allegations ‘covered up’ at school

Red House School, Buxton, pictured in 2002. Ex-pupils have made allegations of physical and sexual abuse. Photo: Archant

How Norfolk’s lost ‘Atlantis’ was rediscovered

Martin Warren, left, and David Pope, who dived to th ruins of Shipden, in Cromer, in 1986. Picture: Cromer Museum

Speed checks catch drivers for second time this month

Police have caught speeding drivers on Shelfanger Road in Diss twice in a month. Picture: Norfolk Police

Boris Johnson set to unveil his plans to support Britain’s ‘great farmers’

Prime minister Boris Johnson is set to announce his plans to support British farmers after Brexit. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists