80s night at Dereham pub to raise money for charity
PUBLISHED: 09:10 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:10 30 July 2019
A champion fund-raiser is organising an 80s party night at a Dereham pub to raise money for Dementia UK.
Ian Odgers, who has collected thousands of pounds from marathons he has run and events he has put on, was moved by hearing a radio interview about a new book on dementia.
He said: "The woman being interviewed was Wendy Mitchell and she had just written a book called Somebody I Used To Know.
"She described what it was like to be diagnosed with dementia and the effect it had on her life and that of her friends and family. I got the book and it blew me away."
Mr Odgers added: "I can't do much to change the world but maybe I can try and do a little something."
The 80s party night is at the Railway Tavern on August 10, 7.30pm-late. Fancy dress optional.
Tickets £5. Contact: 07540 792050. Email: theegohaslanded@aol.com.