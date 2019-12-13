Search

Man in 80s dies month after collision with car

PUBLISHED: 14:58 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:58 13 December 2019

The collision happened in North Street, North Walsham, near the junction of Vicerage Road. Picture: Google StreetView

The collision happened in North Street, North Walsham, near the junction of Vicerage Road. Picture: Google StreetView

Archant

A pedestrian who was involved in a collision in North Walsham has died.

A Vauxhall Zafira was involved in a collision with a pedestrian on North Street, near to the junction with Vicarage Street, at approximately 2.25pm on Friday, November 29.

The pedestrian, a man in his 80s, was taken to Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge in critical condition with serious head injuries but he has now died.

Police are encouraging anybody who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage, to contact Sergeant Peter Howlett at the Swaffham Roads and Armed Policing team on 101.

Alternatively, people can email via peter.howlett@norfolk.pnn.police.uk and quote incident reference 264 of Friday, November 29.

