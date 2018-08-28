80-year-old artist bags his first exhibition in more than a decade

80-year-old artist Graham Lain is holding his first exhibition in 10 years. Photo: Pippa Lain-Smith Pippa Lain-Smith

An 80-year-old man, who has had a passion for art since he was a child, is holding his first art exhibition in more than a decade.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A Norfolk landscape watercolour, painting by artist Graham Lain. Photo: Pippa Lain-Smith A Norfolk landscape watercolour, painting by artist Graham Lain. Photo: Pippa Lain-Smith

Norfolk artist Graham Lain will present his winter exhibition at Spooner Row Church, near Wymondham, from Friday, November 30, to Sunday, December 2.

Having spent his working life as an architectural technician, Mr Lain said he felt lucky to have found a lifelong passion.

The collection of paintings is inspired by Mr Lain’s home county of Norfolk, where he lives with his wife Betty Lain and dog Robbie.

The artist said: “The Norfolk countryside has such as special quality, with our wide skies but we’re also blessed with wonderful villages and towns with a range of inspiring architecture. I’m never stuck for a subject to paint.”

As well as watercolours, Mr Lain produces ink drawings inspired by Norfolk churches and has been featured in various books and historic guides.