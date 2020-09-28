New 80 home development proposed for west Norfolk

CGI of the view of the West Lynn proposal from across the river. Picture: Longhurst Group Archant

Developers have drawn up plans for a new housing development in west Norfolk which could help people get onto the property ladder.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The scheme, which is proposed by the Longhurst Group, could see 80 new homes built on land between St Peter’s Road and the River Great Ouse in West Lynn.

The charitable housing organisation is asking people to take part in an online public consultation on the development, which will offer a range of one to four bedroom homes and tenures including shared ownership and social rented - aiming to help people get on the housing ladder.

The scheme also proposes to include open spaces and green areas for new and existing local residents.

The consultation started on Monday, September 28 and will run until Friday, October 16 and an online event is being held on Wednesday, October 7 at 5.30pm for people to ask questions about the plans and to hear from members of the project team.

You may also want to watch:

David Stutting, head of land and planning at Longhurst Group, said the public consultation is also for people to give feedback before they finalise their planning application.

He added: “We have already worked hard to draw up plans that respect the local area, including its heritage, local environment and transport network.

“However, before we finalise our planning application we are holding a public consultation so people can find out more about our proposals and give us feedback.

“With this in mind, and in line with Covid-19 restrictions, we are hosting an online consultation including an online event to enable people to ask us questions to help shape our proposals for much-needed affordable homes.

“We value your views and will give full consideration to all the comments we receive during this consultation. After the consultation closes, we will refine our plans before submitting an application.”

Anyone wanting to attend the online event can register via the group’s website on longhurstwestlynn.co.uk and feedback can be submitted via an online form or by sending a letter to the group’s freepost - Longhurst West Lynn team, Camargue, Eagle Tower, Cheltenham, GL50 1TA or via email on info@longhurstwestlynn.co.uk.