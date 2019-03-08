Search

The Range set to open new store on retail park

PUBLISHED: 15:03 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:03 16 July 2019

Work in progress at The Range store in Lowestoft. Picture: The Range

Work in progress at The Range store in Lowestoft. Picture: The Range

Archant

A new superstore will open its doors in Lowestoft next week.

Gateway Retail Park in Lowestoft where the new Aldi store will open. Picture: Urban Edge ArchitectureGateway Retail Park in Lowestoft where the new Aldi store will open. Picture: Urban Edge Architecture

More than 80 jobs are being created as The Range opens its new home, leisure and garden store as part of the Gateway Retail Park development on Tower Road in south Lowestoft.

The new store will provide a wide variety of products across 16 departments and it will also include an outdoor garden centre, with more than 80 part-time and full-time jobs being created, according to the retailer.

The store at Unit 4 Gateway Retail Park is due to be officially opened by the Mayor of Lowestoft, Alice Taylor at 9am on Friday, July 26.

The grand opening will feature giveaways for the first 50 people in the queue, including a star prize for the first person in line.

Over the opening weekend there will be free Snazaroo face painting for children in store on July 27 between 11am and 4pm and Design Objectives will be running free craft demonstrations from 10am that day.

Opening offers will also run across departments until August 11.

Owner and founder of The Range, Chris Dawson, said: "Each store plays an important part in the success of our company and Lowestoft is no exception.

"This site has been in the planning and build stages for many months, so we are delighted it is nearly complete.

"It is really exciting to be part of the Gateway Retail Park development which is expected to improve footfall in this part of the town".

