Search

Advanced search

Work begins on air ambulance new £7m base

PUBLISHED: 15:01 24 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:17 24 January 2020

East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) staff, patients, supporters and volunteers all mucked in with spades to mark the start of the building works for the eagerly anticipated 24/7 EAAA Norwich base. Picture: East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA)

East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) staff, patients, supporters and volunteers all mucked in with spades to mark the start of the building works for the eagerly anticipated 24/7 EAAA Norwich base. Picture: East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA)

Archant

Work is under way to build a new £7m air ambulance base at Norwich Airport.

East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) has begun work on a new £7m base at Norwich Airport. Picture: East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA)East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) has begun work on a new £7m base at Norwich Airport. Picture: East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA)

East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) staff, patients, supporters and volunteers attended an event to mark the start of work. Once completed, it will enable the crews to fly 24/seven for the first time.

You may also want to watch:

The new base will provide essential rest and welfare facilities for the night crew and a state-of-the-art training room for its life-saving crew. A new community hub will be created so supporters and patients can interact with the charity.

Building work is expected to be completed by late 2020. Day to day operation has not been affected.

Patrick Peal, EAAA CEO, said: "We believe the time of day or night shouldn't dictate what type of emergency medical care is available in East Anglia, which is why we have been working hard to become 24/7 by helicopter for the last few years; building this new base will enable us to do that."

Most Read

Part of A47 shut after crash

A crash has closed the A47 at King's Lynn. Picture: James Bass

Solicitors banned from being directors after clients lose £1.8m

Richard Mallett has been banned from holding directorships for 13 years. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Lorry driver arrested after cyclist dies in A47 crash

The crash happened on the A47 between the Saddlebow Interchange and the Hardwick Roundabout Picture: Ian Burt

Norwich company Hawkin’s Bazaar collapses into administration

(Inset) A notice in the window of Hawkin's Bazaar in Castle Quarter states the company is administration. Pictures: Archant

Norse earmarks 20 jobs and four sites for axe due to ‘financial reasons’

Norse has earmarked four sites for closure. Picture: Sarah Ravencroft

Most Read

Shocking global warming map shows swathes of East Anglia under water by 2050

Huge swathes of East Anglia will be under water in 30 years unless drastic action is taken to halt global warming, according to a global flood-risk map built by US-based researchers at Climate Central. Picture: Climate Central

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

Timberland shuts after staff told news on conference call

The Norwich branch of Timberland is now closed. Pic: Archant

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Lorry driver arrested after cyclist dies in A47 crash

The crash happened on the A47 between the Saddlebow Interchange and the Hardwick Roundabout Picture: Ian Burt

TEAM NEWS: Cantwell and Buendia target Premier League injury returns; McLean and Amadou doubts for Burnley

Daniel Farke provided a fitness update on Emi Buendia ahead of Norwich City's FA Cup fourth round trip to Burnley Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Burnley v Norwich City - Press Conference RECAP - Fresh injury worries for Canaries

Daniel Farke takes Norwich City to Burnley in the FA Cup fourth round Picture Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich company Hawkin’s Bazaar collapses into administration

(Inset) A notice in the window of Hawkin's Bazaar in Castle Quarter states the company is administration. Pictures: Archant

‘I’m angry, shocked and dismayed’ - NHS boss to launch investigation into culture following bragging email

Jonathan Warren, chief executive at Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT). Photo: NSFT
Drive 24