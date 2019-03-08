Search

Battle of Britain marked in Downham Market

PUBLISHED: 16:15 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:22 16 September 2019

Battle of Britain marked at the War Memorial in Downham Market. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Dignitaries and the people of Downham Market gathered in the town to remember the victory in the Battle of Britain.

A service of commemoration for the Second World War conflict was held at the War Memorial in Downham Market on Sunday, September 15 at 11am.

More than 80 members of the public attended the service, which marked the 79th anniversary of the Battle of Britain.

The crowd was welcomed by Padre Alex Hobson from RAF Marham, who said: "Let us praise God for the men who, with foresight and wisdom laid the foundation of the Royal Air Force.

"Let us praise God also for those who planned and prepared, to the end that our country should not be helpless before the challenge of the invader.

"And let us praise God for the men and women who on the ground and in the air faced the assualt of an invader."

The service was attended by representatives from RAF Marham, the Royal Air Force Association Downham Market branch, the Royal British Legion and 1018 (Downham Market) Air Training Corps Squadron.

Wreaths were laid by officer John Frane on behalf of the Royal Air Force station Marham, Len Algar, chairman of the Royal Air Force Association Downham Market Branch, Robin Pegg of the Royal British Legion Downham and district branch and councillor John Doyle from Downham Market Town council.

A wreath laid on behalf of the town council read: "From the mayor, town council and the people of Downham Market. Thank you for all you did."

The service came to a close with the singing of the National Anthem, and the parade marching off towards the High Street for a gathering at the Conservative Club.

Peter Kingston, ex-chairman of RAFA Downham Market, said: "We've had it every year, to remember all those that served."

His wife, Jean Kingston said: "We always get a lot of support from the local community, especially with the older people."

Rev Hobson from RAF Marham said: "I think it's really encouraging that after all these years on people still turn up and recognise all those that lost their lives."

