Has your area been awarded a share of more than £780,000?
Almost £800,000 has been raised to fund projects across west Norfolk including a new speed limit, refurbishment work and a new community hub.
As much as £783,000 has been raised by West Norfolk Council's community infrastructure levy to fund 41 projects across the county.
Projects range from new speed limits to the demolition and rebuilding of village halls, but is your area included?
The projects which have been awarded funding are:
- Marshland St James Parish Council - 20mph speed limit around village school - £10,000
- Upwell - refurbishment of landing stage and Church Bridge mooring - £15,000
- North Wootton - new front porch for village hall - £20,000
- Castle Acre - surface matting in visitor car park - £15,000
- Sedgeford - solar, heating and air conditioning project - £23,810
- Sedgeford - replacement fire doors - £6,280
- Gaywood - GCC play park - £50,000
- Denver - purchase of Denver playing field - £50,000
- Emneth - replacement bus shelter - £3,758
- Welney - new streetlights - £3,933
- Walpole St Peter - parish hall demolition and rebuild - £50,000
- Walpole St Peter - wellbeing Portakabin at Walpole Highway School - £11,750
- Upwell - refurbishment of Upwell Village Hall bar - £3,500
- Upwell - new fire alarm and smoke detectors at village hall - £5,000
- RSPCA West Norfolk - solar panel project - £10,000
- Nordelph - Nordelph Village Hall - £25,000
- Hunstanton - projector, electronic screen and console for town hall - £4,200
- Stoke Ferry - playing field building renovation - £25,500
- Westacre - solar panels and battery backup at Westacre Theatre - £9,600
- Constructionarium Ltd - capital expenditure - £10,000
- Feltwell - new slide for play area - £5,521
- Gaywood - St Faith's Church Community Hub - £44,000
- Methwold - trim trail at the primary school - £2,000
- West Winch - tennis court fencing - £11,260
- Snettisham - restoring and upgrading the rare Memorial Pavilion - £50,000
- Grimston - second toilet and shed at Grimston Cricket Club - £7,946
- South Wootton - kitchen, air con and heating at parish office - £18,091
- Great Bircham - repair of car park to create parking facility - £5,320
- Ingoldisthorpe - playground provision improvements - £10,000
- Downham West - bus shelter renovation - £2,570
- Docking - community pavilion at football club - £50,000
- Tilney All Saints - Millennium Green Car Park extension and solar lighting - £25,000
- Marham - village hall redevelopment - £50,000
- Walsoken - Burrett Road bus shelter - £2,189
- Fincham - accessible facilities and toilet upgrade - £33,533
- Old Hunstanton - rear building and patio at village hall - £39,000
- Downham Market - outdoor classroom at Nelson Academy - £19,142
- Wimbotsham - trod to link village with Stow Bridge - £21,858
- Runcton Holme - two child safety gates installed in play area - £12,303
- Burnham Thorpe - replacement windows - £5,300
- Fincham - TROD project - £15,770
Richard Blunt, West Norfolk Council cabinet member for development and regeneration, said: “This money does so much good across west Norfolk and I am delighted to announce the results of the latest round.
“When this levy was introduced in 2017 we had great expectations for what it would deliver and we are fulfilling those expectations with a huge variety of projects that improve the quality of life for our communities.
“Being a rural borough, west Norfolk has a special set of challenges because some village communities can feel they are quite remote from the urban centres but by funding projects in the heart of those communities we are delivering real benefits for them on their doorsteps.”