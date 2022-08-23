Has your area been awarded a share of more than £780,000?

Almost £800,000 has been raised to fund projects across west Norfolk including a new speed limit, refurbishment work and a new community hub.

As much as £783,000 has been raised by West Norfolk Council's community infrastructure levy to fund 41 projects across the county.

Projects range from new speed limits to the demolition and rebuilding of village halls, but is your area included?

The projects which have been awarded funding are:

Marshland St James Parish Council - 20mph speed limit around village school - £10,000

Upwell - refurbishment of landing stage and Church Bridge mooring - £15,000

North Wootton - new front porch for village hall - £20,000

Castle Acre - surface matting in visitor car park - £15,000

Sedgeford - solar, heating and air conditioning project - £23,810

Sedgeford - replacement fire doors - £6,280

Gaywood - GCC play park - £50,000

Denver - purchase of Denver playing field - £50,000

Emneth - replacement bus shelter - £3,758

Welney - new streetlights - £3,933

Walpole St Peter - parish hall demolition and rebuild - £50,000

Walpole St Peter - wellbeing Portakabin at Walpole Highway School - £11,750

Upwell - refurbishment of Upwell Village Hall bar - £3,500

Upwell - new fire alarm and smoke detectors at village hall - £5,000

RSPCA West Norfolk - solar panel project - £10,000

Nordelph - Nordelph Village Hall - £25,000

Hunstanton - projector, electronic screen and console for town hall - £4,200

Stoke Ferry - playing field building renovation - £25,500

Westacre - solar panels and battery backup at Westacre Theatre - £9,600

Constructionarium Ltd - capital expenditure - £10,000

Feltwell - new slide for play area - £5,521

Gaywood - St Faith's Church Community Hub - £44,000

Methwold - trim trail at the primary school - £2,000

West Winch - tennis court fencing - £11,260

Snettisham - restoring and upgrading the rare Memorial Pavilion - £50,000

Grimston - second toilet and shed at Grimston Cricket Club - £7,946

South Wootton - kitchen, air con and heating at parish office - £18,091

Great Bircham - repair of car park to create parking facility - £5,320

Ingoldisthorpe - playground provision improvements - £10,000

Downham West - bus shelter renovation - £2,570

Docking - community pavilion at football club - £50,000

Tilney All Saints - Millennium Green Car Park extension and solar lighting - £25,000

Marham - village hall redevelopment - £50,000

Walsoken - Burrett Road bus shelter - £2,189

Fincham - accessible facilities and toilet upgrade - £33,533

Old Hunstanton - rear building and patio at village hall - £39,000

Downham Market - outdoor classroom at Nelson Academy - £19,142

Wimbotsham - trod to link village with Stow Bridge - £21,858

Runcton Holme - two child safety gates installed in play area - £12,303

Burnham Thorpe - replacement windows - £5,300

Fincham - TROD project - £15,770

Richard Blunt, West Norfolk Council cabinet member for development and regeneration, said: “This money does so much good across west Norfolk and I am delighted to announce the results of the latest round.

“When this levy was introduced in 2017 we had great expectations for what it would deliver and we are fulfilling those expectations with a huge variety of projects that improve the quality of life for our communities.

“Being a rural borough, west Norfolk has a special set of challenges because some village communities can feel they are quite remote from the urban centres but by funding projects in the heart of those communities we are delivering real benefits for them on their doorsteps.”