‘Massive’ boost to Norfolk town with £75,000 investment

Cromer community centre in Garden Street is set to get a £75,000 upgrade. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE Archant Norfolk 2016, Archant Norfolk 2016

A £75,000 upgrade of Cromer community centre will create jobs and allow more live music to be staged in the seaside town.

The work will include a larger disabled toilet, new gents and ladies toilets and a new fitted kitchen and bar.

Work will start in December, thanks to a £59,981.33 grant from the Leader programme at Norfolk Lags, distributing money generated from the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development.

Cromer Community Centre management committee has also been fundraising, and U-Watt will play at the venue, with all profits going towards the project, after the Christmas lights switch-on on Saturday, December 1.

Committee chairman Phil Harris said: “This is a massive investment in Cromer and we will have a very well equipped facility. It will give the opportunity to put on more live entertainment in Cromer.”

Disruption will be kept to a minimum during construction work at the centre in Garden Street.