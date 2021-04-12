Phil and Jill still going strong after 74 years together

Published: 4:30 PM April 12, 2021

Phil and Jill Mason, with daughters Jaqueline and Nicky, celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary at The Depperhaugh care home in Hoxne, near Diss - Credit: Kingsley Healthcare

A loving couple were treated to a Savoy-style afternoon tea as they celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary.

Phil and Jill Mason, aged 97 and 94 respectively, were delighted with the extravagant surprise on Friday, April 9.

Phil and Jill Mason on their wedding day in 1947 - Credit: Courtesy of Kingsley Healthcare

The couple are both residents at The Depperhaugh in Hoxne, near Diss, just a few miles from the farm in Stowupland where they met and the village church were they said their vows in 1947.

Sarah Fox, manager at the care home, laid on elaborate plans for their big day, with a tasty menu served and staff transformed into smartly-dressed waiters.





The Depperhaugh manager Sarah Fox and chef Trisha Stephens as Savoy-style waiters - Credit: Kingsley Healthcare

Mr and Mrs Mason have a son and two daughters and, over the years have lived in Essex, Felixstowe and Halesworth.

The couple, who moved into The Depperhaugh last month, are also proud to have eight grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Phil and Jill Mason were treated to a Savoy-style afternoon tea at The Depperhaugh care home in Hoxne, near Diss - Credit: Kingsley Healthcare

One of their daughters, Nicky Kelly, said: "They feel truly blessed to have had such a happy 74 years together."

Phil and Jill Mason celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary at The Depperhaugh care home in Hoxne, near Diss - Credit: Kingsley Healthcare



