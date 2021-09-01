70,000 in Norfolk alone will lose £1,040 a year due to Universal Credit cut

Published: 3:16 PM September 1, 2021

Almost 70,000 people across Norfolk are set to lose £20 a week in Universal Credit - which could have a 'severe impact,' a charity has warned.

A £20 uplift in Universal Credit (UC) was introduced during the Covid pandemic to help those struggling to cope.

Campaigners and MPs have said the extra money has been a lifeline to those struggling to make ends meet, many of whom are still in work.

With the uplift set to end on October 6, thousands of families across Norfolk will lose £1,040 of annual income.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has rejected calls to make the Universal Credit uplift permanent - Credit: PA

As of June 2021, 69,895 people across Norfolk were on UC - Breckland 9,678, Broadland 6,448, Great Yarmouth 13,923, West Norfolk 10,986, North Norfolk 6,427, Norwich 14,907, South Norfolk 7,526.

Of them, 30,346 were in employment -- around 43.4pc.

"It's going to have a very severe impact on people," said Joe Norton from Norfolk Citizens Advice.

"£20 a week might not sound like a huge amount of money but it is if we look at it as a percentage of income - for some people it can be 20pc of their income.

"It was seen as a temporary uplift but after 18 months it [will feel] like a significant cut.

"This uplift has often helped people cover their shortfall [in rent] there will be a knock-on effect of people getting into rent arrears which could see people getting evicted."

The end of UC could come with the double blow of the end of furlough, which local charity bosses warn could bring a "tsunami of homelessness".

Boris Johnson and work and pensions secretary Therese Coffey have dismissed calls to make the uplift permanent.

The PM said: “My strong preference is for people to see their wages rise through their efforts rather than through taxation of other people put into their pay packets."

Waveney MP Peter Aldous is among those calling for the uplift to stay - Credit: Archant

Waveney MP Peter Aldous is among those calling for the uplift to be made permanent.

In an open letter to the PM, he urged the government to change course, saying he was "alarmed" at their failure to heed the warnings.

Mr Norton said that anyone concerned about budgeting and UC cuts should contact Citizens Advice for advice and support.

Will you be affected by the UC cut? If you would like to share what impact the cut could have on you email george.thompson@archant.co.uk